ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

After triple shooting, Stockton police chief tells waterfront workers: 'don't wait to call'

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqdeV_0kfgJMVf00

After a shooting left one dead and two wounded at the Waterfront Warehouse in Stockton over the weekend, police visited waterfront businesses Tuesday to encourage employees to call 911 early if they witness a serious conflict.

"Don't wait to call the police until after the fact," Chief Stanley McFadden said.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near La Vaca bar in the Waterfront Warehouse, according to police. A 41-year-old man died and a 47-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were injured, police said.

Multiple people reported the shooting, spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said, but he did not know if they included any Waterfront Warehouse employees. Police did not share details about what may have happened in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

La Vaca is closed during daytime hours and the owner could not immediately be reached for comment.

2 killed, 5 wounded in separate shootings in downtown Stockton

Michelle Hickman — a director at Inspire Academy barbering and cosmetology school, inside the Waterfront Warehouse — said she was glad the police visited.

"They need to be more active in our building," she said. She added that she felt safe in the building and there had not been many incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fV5B_0kfgJMVf00

A director from Community Medical Centers urged employees to call the city's new mental health response teams if they see someone acting erratically.

That could mean someone acting disoriented, depressed, intoxicated or showing psychotic behavior, or just asking for help, Alfonso Apu, CMC's behavioral health director, said. City officials launched the new program in November and the teams now respond to five to six calls a day, Apu said.

Police answer scores of mental health crisis calls. A new program aims to change that

A few hours after Waterfront Warehouse incident, another man was shot early Sunday on Fremont Street near the Interstate 5 overpass. The victim drove himself to the hospital and later died, police said.

The shootings marked the city's sixth and seventh homicide cases so far in 2023.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: After triple shooting, Stockton police chief tells waterfront workers: 'don't wait to call'

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

"He didn't deserve this": Family grieves, search continues for suspect in Modesto deadly hit-and-run

MODESTO -- A busy intersection one block away from Wilson Elementary School was the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It happened at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue. Police say the driver responsible still has not come forward and investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle. The man killed was 68-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Swindle. Family members told CBS13 the day following his death that they want him to be remembered as funny, kind and someone who marched to the beat of his own drum. "He was a good man, he had a big heart," said...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Galt man facing homicide charge after allegedly attacking guest at home

GALT – A man is under arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide after an incident in Galt Thursday morning. Galt police say, a little before 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of W E. Street and Labrador Court to investigate a report of a person in distress. At the scene, officers discovered that the victim had apparently fallen asleep at a friend's home. However, another resident then came home and allegedly got out a knife and started attacking the person who was asleep. At some point, police allege that the suspect then got out a shotgun and fired one round while the victim was trying to leave. No one was hurt in the shooting, police say. Officers have arrested 20-year-old Santiago Alexander Borjon in connection to the incident. He's facing charges of attempted homicide.  
GALT, CA
FOX40

Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento

(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Postal worker robbed in Stockton while delivering mail; $50K reward for information offered

STOCKTON – A $50,000 reward for information is now being offered after a postal carrier was robbed in Stockton last month. The incident happened early in the afternoon on Jan. 26. According to the US Postal Service, the letter carrier was delivering mail on the northeast side of Cathedral Circle in Stockton when the suspect pulled up. After brandishing a gun in his pants, the suspect demanded the letter carrier hand over the postal keys.The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey. Several other people were in the vehicle at the time. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car

JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
JACKSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected. 
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Mail stolen in El Dorado County recovered, being returned

(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fremont police detective dies after being found unresponsive in Livermore home

FREMONT -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a Fremont police detective who was found unresponsive at his Livemore home last month.Fremont police said Friday the department was contacted on Jan. 30 by the Livermore Police Department after officers had responded to the home of Fremont Police Detective Matthey Kerner at about 2:00 a.m. and found him unconscious.First responders performed life-saving measures and took Kerner to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.The Livermore Police Department was conducting the investigation and the case has been classified as a death...
FREMONT, CA
ABC10

Shooting in Lodi under investigation

LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
FREMONT, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy