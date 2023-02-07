ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

School Resource Officers around Alabama participate in informational seminar in Orange Beach

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYJyG_0kfgJJrU00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — School should be a safe and exciting place for students, but if there’s an emergency, school resource officers play a big role.

That’s why the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers is hosting a two-day seminar at the Orange Beach Event Center.

Mobile-native Coast Guard members share their experience rescuing a man in rushing waters in Oregon

Sgt. Pamela Revels is a Lee County Supervisor of school resource officers and says it was time to all meet and learn new strategies and information regarding school safety.

“After some things that have happened across the country, we felt like it was very important to get our leadership together,” Revels said.

SROs from all over the state of Alabama are in Orange Beach learning about new information on school law, key findings and the best practices in an emergency situation.

The officers train on how to handle everything from school fights to bomb threats to active shooters. They learn techniques on how to spot early warning signs of potential problems before things escalate.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Baldwin County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Security Marty McRae says he hopes this type of training gives parents some peace of mind when it comes to sending their children to school.

“Knowing that their child can come to school, they are going to be safe, we are going to take care of them, provide all the learning needs but that they are going to come home is our utmost importance,” McRae said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Rain postpones Gator Chase to later date in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) –With persistent showers overnight and for much of Saturday a Baldwin County tradition is being put on hold. The annual Gator Chase 5k, 10k and fun run is being postponed today. According to a Facebook post from organizers: “Race officials will be meeting to determine if the race can be rescheduled […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Superintendent talks paraprofessional standards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Paraprofessional standards are getting attention in Alabama. Teacher aides are required to have a minimum of48 college credits or pass assessments. Jefferson County Schools has been alerting paraprofessionals of the requirement. The Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says there are 25 - 31 employees who don't meet that standard of have not provided documentation of needed requirements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
MOBILE, AL
Edy Zoo

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Now Is Time to Target Sheepshead in Coastal Waters

Orange Beach, Ala - (OBA) - Anglers, now that deer season is over, it’s time to check that fishing tackle and get ready for a late winter-early spring fishing bonanza with a species that was once relatively overlooked – sheepshead. ﻿. Craig Newton, Artificial Reef Coordinator with the...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

South Baldwin Medical Center breaks ground for expansion, modernization project

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was a big day in Baldwin County as South Baldwin Regional Medical Center broke ground for a hospital expansion and modernization project. The medical center is preparing to build a new patient tower--a project that will impact numerous services. According to the hospital’s website, the renovations in the existing facility will complement the new additions.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy