School Resource Officers around Alabama participate in informational seminar in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — School should be a safe and exciting place for students, but if there’s an emergency, school resource officers play a big role.

That’s why the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers is hosting a two-day seminar at the Orange Beach Event Center.

Sgt. Pamela Revels is a Lee County Supervisor of school resource officers and says it was time to all meet and learn new strategies and information regarding school safety.

“After some things that have happened across the country, we felt like it was very important to get our leadership together,” Revels said.

SROs from all over the state of Alabama are in Orange Beach learning about new information on school law, key findings and the best practices in an emergency situation.

The officers train on how to handle everything from school fights to bomb threats to active shooters. They learn techniques on how to spot early warning signs of potential problems before things escalate.

Baldwin County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Security Marty McRae says he hopes this type of training gives parents some peace of mind when it comes to sending their children to school.

“Knowing that their child can come to school, they are going to be safe, we are going to take care of them, provide all the learning needs but that they are going to come home is our utmost importance,” McRae said.

