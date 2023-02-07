Read full article on original website
Update: WWE Icon Jerry Lawler Suffered ‘Massive Stroke’
WWE wrestler and announcer Jerry Lawler suffered a "massive stroke" on Monday (Feb. 6) near his condominium in Florida, but the outlook is hopeful. A tweet from Lawler's official page includes four photos of the 73-year-old taken from the hospital. He is smiling and seemingly in good spirits in all four pictures.
