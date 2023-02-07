Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley: Alarming signs days before her unexpected death
Since the death of Elvis Presley's only daughter, there have been a number of controversies including her autopsy report, which failed to confirm the cause of her death. In addition, she has left a legal battle over her inheritance between her mother and her children.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Comments / 0