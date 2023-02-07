Read full article on original website
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state
The embattled chairman of the Hawaiian Homes commission Ikaika Anderson will get a surprisingly early answer about whether he'll keep his job. Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages. Updated: 34 minutes ago. |. Windy conditions continue to cause damage and are expected...
Hawaii records first child death caused by flu since 2020
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first child death caused by flu was just recorded in Hawaii, health officials announced. The child was only said to be under the age of 18 and that they were hospitalized at the time of their death.
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
Rockfall on key North Shore highway highlight growing concern for high-risk roads
High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles. A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts to 60 mph down trees and utility poles. High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down...
Hawaii County Council honors fallen Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran
Hawaii County Council held a moment of silence for fallen Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
Hawaii reports its first pediatric influenza death in 3 years
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020. State Health Department officials said the child was hospitalized. Additional details on the case were not released. “We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are...
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
High wind and water conservation advisories issued as winter weather continues
A high wind warning was issued Friday morning for parts of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as strong pressures continue to move northeast throughout the state. The National Weather Service reported that the high wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., but strong gusts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
How to stay safe during power outages, strong winds: HECO
With power outages across Oahu and Maui, you should know how to protect yourself and what to do in case your power goes out too.
Wind advisory in effect for lower elevations of Hawaii
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will continue on for most of the work week.
High wind warning issued for parts of the Big Island
A high wind warning is in effect for North and South Kohala and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the Big Island, including the summits, through Friday. According to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, strong winds and downed trees are being reported in Kohala. Motorists in...
Highway Closures Due To Rockfall And Erosion Drive Calls For More Frequent Road Inspections
Coastal erosion isn’t the only danger to roads in Hawaii — a fact once again highlighted after weekend rain caused rockfall to pummel the main road on Oahu’s North Shore. Incidents like this have prompted lawmakers in the House to advance a bill Thursday that would require...
