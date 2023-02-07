ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state

The embattled chairman of the Hawaiian Homes commission Ikaika Anderson will get a surprisingly early answer about whether he'll keep his job. Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages. Updated: 34 minutes ago. |. Windy conditions continue to cause damage and are expected...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports its first pediatric influenza death in 3 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020. State Health Department officials said the child was hospitalized. Additional details on the case were not released. “We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles

Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
HAWAII STATE
matadornetwork.com

12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach

You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

High wind and water conservation advisories issued as winter weather continues

A high wind warning was issued Friday morning for parts of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as strong pressures continue to move northeast throughout the state. The National Weather Service reported that the high wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., but strong gusts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

High wind warning issued for parts of the Big Island

A high wind warning is in effect for North and South Kohala and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the Big Island, including the summits, through Friday. According to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, strong winds and downed trees are being reported in Kohala. Motorists in...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy