Golf Channel
Watch: Scottie Scheffler nearly aces 16th hole, tee ball ends up off green
Pay no attention to the ShotLink chart; Scottie Scheffler was a foot away from a hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole on Friday at the WM Phoenix Open. So, then how did his tee ball end up coming to rest off the putting surface?. Here’s how: Scheffler hit a...
Golf Channel
Xander Schauffele opens with a 4-under 67 in windy conditions at TPC Scottsdale
Xander Schauffele has been one shot out of a playoff each of the past two years at the WM Phoenix Open, and he’s put himself in position for another exciting weekend after an opening round 4-under 67 in windy conditions at TPC Scottsdale. Wind isn’t typically a factor in...
Golf Channel
Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor lead in Phoenix after frost delay, gusty wind
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale. “I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-over 73 that left him seven strokes behind the leaders.
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods announces he is playing Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon that he was returning to competition at next week's Genesis Invitational. "I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv," tweeted Woods, who had until 5 p.m. ET Friday to commit. Woods is the tournament host of the longtime...
Golf Channel
WM Phoenix Open rules official recalls iconic Tiger Woods boulder ruling in '99
A die-hard golf fan will never forget Tiger Woods getting help from the gallery at the 1999 WM Phoenix Open to move a boulder — or "loose impediment" — on TPC Scottsdale's par-5 13th. Except for maybe Woods and his caddie, Michael "Fluff" Cowan, one person, however, can...
Golf Channel
Tiger playing Riv: Max Homa quips, 'We'll be carrying him down the hill at 1...'
Tiger Woods will play a non-major, official PGA Tour event for the first time in more than two years when he tees it up in next week's Genesis Invitational. The announcement of Woods' commitment came during Friday's second round of the WM Phoenix Open, so give Max Homa credit for his quick wit when made aware of the breaking news following his round.
Golf Channel
Tom McKibbin, 20, surprise leader at DP World Tour's Singapore Classic
SINGAPORE – Tom McKibbin was a surprise first-round leader of the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64 on Thursday. The 20-year-old Northern Irishman is ranked No. 308, has just one top-10 finish on the DP World Tour and has missed the cut in two of his three events in 2023.
Golf Channel
Former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin two back in women's Vic Open
BARWON HEADS, Australia – Former No. 1 Jiyai Shin shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to trail third-round leader Cassie Porter by two strokes going into the final round of the Vic Open. Porter concluded an otherwise mediocre round with an eagle on the 18th to finish with an even-par...
Golf Channel
No sleep 'til... As Jason Day finds way back, he longs for restless nights
It was a marathon day Friday at the WM Phoenix Open. In Jason Day’s case, the 35-year-old Aussie logged 26 holes, carding three birdies, one bogey and all the rest pars as he battled stiff winds, swarming crowds and slow play. While there is still catching up for the field to do after a Thursday morning frost delay, Day has reached his midway checkpoint, through two rounds at 6 under and four shots shy of leader Scottie Scheffler.
Golf Channel
Amateur Wenyi Ding shares lead at weather-interrupted Singapore Classic
SINGAPORE – Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland and Chinese amateur Wenyi Ding were tied for the lead at the Singapore Classic when play was suspended by darkness Friday. Play was also interrupted for an hour by rain. McKibbin finished his second round with a 3-under 69 for an 11-under...
Golf Channel
Cut Line: U.S. Open exemptions revealing for what they do and don't say regarding LIV
In this week’s edition, we celebrate the designated value of the field in Phoenix, the lessons to be learned from football’s battle with a breakaway element and some sort of resolution - any resolution - to the divide in Europe. Made Cut. Bring the noise. It’s clear this...
Golf Channel
Full list of U.S. Open exemption categories as USGA adds four new ones
The USGA announced on Thursday four additional exemption categories to the U.S. Open, beginning with this year’s championship at Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), June 15-18 in California. These were the four additions:. 2023 Latin America Amateur champion (must be an amateur) 2023 NCAA Division I men’s individual...
Golf Channel
Takumi Kanaya leads in windy Oman; Brooks Koepka misses cut
No player broke 70 in Friday’s second round of the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman as stiff winds made scoring difficult. Takumi Kanaya fared better than the rest. The 24-year-old Japanese player sits atop the leaderboard at Al Mouj Golf Club after a second-round, 1-under 71 moved him to 4 under, a shot clear of second-place Ryo Hisatsune (70).
