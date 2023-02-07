It was a marathon day Friday at the WM Phoenix Open. In Jason Day’s case, the 35-year-old Aussie logged 26 holes, carding three birdies, one bogey and all the rest pars as he battled stiff winds, swarming crowds and slow play. While there is still catching up for the field to do after a Thursday morning frost delay, Day has reached his midway checkpoint, through two rounds at 6 under and four shots shy of leader Scottie Scheffler.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO