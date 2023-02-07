Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
1Rank SEO Emerges As The Premier SEO For Boosting Website Visibility.
Are you tired of being lost in the vast sea of the internet, unable to attract customers to your website? Do you want to boost your online presence and reach more potential customers? Look no further! 1Rank SEO is here to help. 1Rank SEO is a premier SEO website that...
Woonsocket Call
Unlock A Life Of Abundance Today: Discover Carlos Barrientos’ Time-Tested Strategies That Have Helped Hundreds Of People Achieve Success
Discover the secrets of the rich, or as Carlos likes to call it “Life Hacks” that are allowing hundreds of individuals to start up businesses by understanding these hacks!. Carlos Barrientos' story is an inspiring one. He overcame incredible obstacles to become a successful serial-entrepreneur, investing in himself and his dreams despite the odds.
Woonsocket Call
The Latest Images And Information Of VinaPhone Logo
Vinaphone logo is the website providing information about the latest logo image of the VinaPhone company. Reading articles published on the website, readers will recognize the current logo and the development strategy behind the rebranding events. Vietnam - February 11, 2023 — In August 2015, VinaPhone unveiled a new official...
Woonsocket Call
VOfficeSingapore.com Launches New Virtual Office Plans in Convenient Location
VOfficeSingapore.com is a virtual office service provider in Singapore that offers companies a prestigious business address, mail handling services, and more, allowing companies to establish a professional presence without the need for a physical office space, saving them on rent, utilities, and other office expenses. Singapore - February 10, 2023...
Woonsocket Call
QUASH.ai Receives $3.7 Million Investment to Expand Reach in Latin America
SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / QUASH.ai, the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Improving Credit Origination for financial institutions in Latin America, has received a $3.7 million investment. The new capital will enable QUASH to expand its reach and provide its services to over 1,000 financial institutions in the next three years.
Woonsocket Call
[New Book] Get Ready for the Future of Finance: The ESG Data Revolution is Here
Michael A Poisson has launched his new Amazon bestselling book, “The ESG Data Revolution: Sustainable Fuel For Tomorrow’s Business.” This guide to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data has insights for organizations to explore the tools of this rapidly expanding field and tap into sustainability. New York,...
Woonsocket Call
Sungold Solar introduces State-of-the-art Balcony Solar Systems for Home Users
Sungold's balcony solar system is designed with brilliant features to generate electricity at home from solar energy. The entire setup is user-friendly and easy to operate which makes it a must-have product for every home. Shenzen, China - Sungold Solar, an innovative venture, has come out with a next-gen solar...
Woonsocket Call
The Book About Fear – A Step-By-Step Guide To Conquering Fear And Achieving Success
Learn the author's real-life experiences and strategies for overcoming fear and achieving success in your business. Anish Chatterjea, the author of the best-selling digital book "The Fearless Entrepreneur," is excited to announce that the book is still available for free download on his website. The book offers valuable insights and practical tips on how to create financial freedom through e-commerce business using platforms like Amazon and affiliate marketing.
Woonsocket Call
USAII™ Announces its Annual International Scholarship Exam 2023 to Award 100% CAIE™ Scholarship for Students
Stamford, CT - February 10, 2023 - The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™), the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) certifications provider, has announced its much-awaited annual scholarships for university and college students all across the globe. This 100 percent scholarship is for USAII’s prestigious AI certification program – Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer (CAIE™). To avail of the scholarship the students must undergo International Scholarship Exam (ISE) 2023 conducted by USAII™ in a 9-Day exam schedule starting from March 25, 2023, to April 02, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Techwave Wins 'Best Cloud Migration Award' at the 2022-2023 International Cloud Awards
Techwave Sparkles with Accolade for Cutting-Edge Thinking, Exceptional Customer Solutions and Mastery of SAP, Cloud Architecture. HOUSTON, February 10, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Techwave, a renowned global IT and engineering services firm, has won "Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution" award at the International Cloud Awards this week. Techwave has been honored for its innovative approach, tailored custom solutions, and best-in-class service. This award recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing, and Techwave emerges as a winner among its peers.
Woonsocket Call
Robert Egan Announces Launch of New Company, Packaging Exchange
Packaging industry veteran Robert Egan, in partnership with Atlas Holdings, a $16 billion diversified holding company with substantial interests in the global paper and packaging industry, today announced the launch of Packaging Exchange — a packaging solutions company founded with the mission to re-imagine the packaging supply chain by bringing together our market expertise, proprietary Exchange iO software, and extensive network of industry partnerships.
Woonsocket Call
South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payment are Expected to Grow by 22.2% to Reach $896.8 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Payflex, Payjustnow, TymeBank, Mobicred - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. BNPL payments are expected to grow by 22.2% on an annual...
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund announces expiration of tender offer
Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (“the Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange listed closed end fund trading under the symbol “DEX,” announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 3,186,291 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to 30% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, February 10, 2023. Based on current information, approximately 4,080,333 Common Shares, or approximately 38.42% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 3,186,291 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 13, 2023. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.
