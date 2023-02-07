Read full article on original website
Related
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
Healthline
Comparing Arthritis and Spondylitis
Ankylosing spondylitis is one of many types of arthritis, a condition that affects joints and surrounding tissues. “Arthritis” is a broad term used to describe several types of conditions that cause inflammation and pain in your joints and surrounding tissues. There are more than. of arthritis, including a subtype...
How to prevent unhealthy inflammation
Although inflammation serves a vital role in the body’s defense and repair systems, chronic inflammation can cause more harm than good. What can we do about it?. In fact, there’s a lot you can do. And you may already be doing it. That’s because some of the most important ways to fight inflammation are measures you should be taking routinely.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Healthline
Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Cause Neck Pain?
Ankylosing spondylitis typically affects the lower back, but as the disease progresses, it can cause pain in the upper back or neck. Ankylosing spondylitis is a form of arthritis that can cause inflammation and pain in your spine and other joints. In addition to the condition directly affecting your upper...
New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works
Clinical trials using implants have already begun. The post New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works appeared first on Talker.
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
Medical News Today
Comparing myofascial pain syndrome and fibromyalgia
Both myofascial pain syndrome and fibromyalgia cause muscular pain. Myofascial pain syndrome causes pain in certain areas, while fibromyalgia causes pain throughout the body. Myofascial pain syndrome (MPS) is a condition that causes musculoskeletal pain in a particular area of the body. Fibromyalgia causes widespread pain and tenderness in the...
hcplive.com
Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout
Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
outbreaknewstoday.com
WHAT ARE ESOPHAGEAL DISORDERS? DIVING INTO TYPES, RISKS, SYMPTOMS, AND TREATMENT
The esophagus, commonly referred to as the “food pipe,” is the tube that carries the food you swallow from your mouth to your stomach. It is a crucial part of your gastrointestinal tract and plays a vital role in healthy digestion. Esophageal disorders refer to collection conditions or diseases affecting the esophagus’ ability to function normally. If you or a loved one is experiencing esophageal issues, learn about the different types and treatments here:
MedicalXpress
Research identifies potential predictor of knee osteoarthritis after ACL surgery
Arthritis in the knee's patellofemoral joint (PFJ) is common following anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) and may be linked with altered loading, or stress, at the joint. In a study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, young adults post‐ACLR who exhibited lower PFJ loading during hopping were more likely to have PFJ osteoarthritis at 1‐year and worsening PFJ osteoarthritis between 1‐ and 5‐years.
nutritionaloutlook.com
New study shows that quercetin may be effective adjuvant therapy of mild to moderate COVID-19
Research on Indena’s proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. Research on Indena’s (Milan, Italy) proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. In a recently published open-label randomized controlled clinical trial,1 100 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 were given either standard care in addition to 500 mg of Quercetin Phytosome per day or standard care with placebo for two weeks. Results showed that patients in the Quercetic group experienced a speedy recovery after one week of treatment, with 34 patients testing negative of for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), compared to 12 patients in the placebo group. Patients in the quercetic group also experienced resolution of their COVID-19-associate acute symptoms, compared to 12 patients in the placebo group.
Healthline
Acupuncture for Fibromyalgia: Does It Work to Relieve Symptoms and Pain?
Fibromyalgia is a painful chronic condition currently without a cure. Acupuncture may be one way to reduce fibromyalgia pain, especially when combined with other forms of treatment. Fibromyalgia affects about. in the United States or about 2% of the country’s adult population. People who live with fibromyalgia may experience fatigue,...
reviewofoptometry.com
Blood Riboflavin Levels Significantly Lower in Keratoconus
This study found that riboflavin deficiency may play a role in the pathogenesis of keratoconus. Photo: Irving Martinez Navé. Click image to enlarge. Research has yet to confirm the pathogenesis of keratoconus, a disease characterized by progressive thinning and corneal steepening. Ongoing studies are investigating the effects of various factors on its etiology, including genetic, biomechanical, proteomic, metabolic, endocrinological and environmental. Recently, researchers looked into whether metabolic substances like vitamin D, vitamin B12, riboflavin, homocysteine, folic acid and arginine might play into the development of keratoconus, confirming that every substance did either directly or indirectly.
verywellhealth.com
Appendicitis Symptoms
Abdominal pain is the most common symptom of appendicitis. The pain usually starts around the belly button before traveling to the lower right side of the abdomen. Associated symptoms include nausea, vomiting, bowel habit changes, loss of appetite, and fever. This article highlights the symptoms of appendicitis, including a general...
Medical News Today
Ankylosing spondylitis and SI joint symptoms
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of arthritis that primarily affects the spine. However, it often also affects the hips and sacroiliac (SI) joint. This joint connects the bottom of the spine to the pelvis. People with SI joint pain, or sacroiliitis, may feel stiffness or pain in the buttocks,...
Comments / 0