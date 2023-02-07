ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houstonpublicmedia.org

Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas

School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
TEXAS STATE
Q92

10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players

Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
ARLINGTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU ​​makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion

Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE

