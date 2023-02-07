Read full article on original website
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
A Campbell never quitsTour Tyler TexasHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Stupid Things People Ask When They Hear You’re From Texas
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people when they find out I am from Texas. "Do you have an oil well...
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas
School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
The 34th Heart of Texas Country Music Festival Scheduled for March 12 - April 1, 2023
The Heart of Texas Country Music Festival has become a destination event for Country Music fans from all over the country. On the first day of sales, fans from twenty two different states as well as Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland and Sweden purchased tickets for various shows and dances during the ten day music fest.
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 2/10/23
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Texas heroes may qualify for free money
San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players
Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
Domestic violence homicides in Houston have doubled in recent years, but there still aren’t enough shelter beds
Harris County currently has a total of 330 beds for survivors. For comparison, New York City has approximately 10 times that number, despite having less than two times the population. If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for local resources....
TSU makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion
Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
