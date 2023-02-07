ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptonewsz.com

Gemini to pump $100 million into Genesis for its bankruptcy recovery

Earn users have seen a fall that no one expected. Their holdings are stuck with withdrawals halted by – now a bankrupt venture – Genesis. Gemini appears to be coming to the rescue of the Earn users by announcing its plan to pump $100 million into Genesis for bankruptcy recovery. The move was announced during a status conference for Genesis, a venture that owes its creditors billions of dollars.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
nftplazas.com

Coinbase Beefs up its Wallet with New Security Update

At a time when NFT scams are running rampant, Coinbase Wallet has introduced new security features that aim to safeguard user tokens. In a statement released at the start of this week, the Wallet app notes the upgrades are part of its efforts to improve the safety and user experience. Therefore, when you interact with your wallet app, expect to see a few changes.
thenewscrypto.com

USDT Issuer Tether Reports $700 Million Profit in Q4 2022

At the end of the year, Tether had no commercial paper outstanding. Paolo Ardoino said that Tether is increasing spending on education. According to its most recent attestation report, Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of the biggest stablecoin USDT, earned $700 million in the fourth quarter. In this case, the value of the consolidated assets is more than the total of the consolidated liabilities.
CoinDesk

Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
CoinDesk

Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
crowdfundinsider.com

Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts

Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree

A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC

Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
decrypt.co

Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Moves $9.6 Million in BTC After 11 Years

An ancient BTC address that has not transacted in over a decade came back to life on Wednesday—and the profits are something to behold. Since October 1 2012, address 1MMXRA held 412.12 BTC accumulated across four transactions, altogether worth just $8 at the time. No coins went in or out of that wallet until February 8, when all but a sliver was emptied from the wallet at $23,000 apiece.
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin, says Marc Andreessen

Once believing Bitcoin would be the second coming of the internet, the venture capitalist now views Ethereum as the foundation of the decentralized web. Marc Andreessen – founding partner of the tech-focused VC giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) – is now more bullish on Ethereum and Web 3 than he is on Bitcoin, contrary to his outlook in 2014.

