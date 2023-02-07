Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Genesis and Gemini Reach Agreement: DCG Scrambles to Sell Assets – Latest News on Genesis Bankruptcy
DCG is scrambling to sell its assets to bail out its crypto lender Genesis. Genesis agreed with Gemini to cover $900 million in losses by Gemini Earn users. SEC charged Genesis and Gemini for unregistered securities offering for the Earn product. Digital Currency Group (DCG), a crypto venture capital firm,...
dailyhodl.com
Gemini Plans To Contribute $100,000,000 To Earn Users As Crypto Exchange Strikes Deal in Principle With Genesis
A top executive of crypto exchange Gemini is announcing a deal that could see users of its Earn program get back their digital assets that were loaned to crypto broker Genesis. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss says that Gemini has signed an agreement with Genesis, its parent company Digital Currency Group,...
Winklevoss Twins, Barry Silbert Seal 'Agreement' To End Feud Over Bankrupt Gemini
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of Gemini, said on Twitter that the company has entered into an "agreement in principle" with Barry Silbert's Genesis Global Capital on Monday. What Happened: Investors were at risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars in Genesis’ bankruptcy proceedings, prompting fears of severe financial losses....
cryptonewsz.com
Gemini to pump $100 million into Genesis for its bankruptcy recovery
Earn users have seen a fall that no one expected. Their holdings are stuck with withdrawals halted by – now a bankrupt venture – Genesis. Gemini appears to be coming to the rescue of the Earn users by announcing its plan to pump $100 million into Genesis for bankruptcy recovery. The move was announced during a status conference for Genesis, a venture that owes its creditors billions of dollars.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest Details Massive $1,480,000 Bitcoin Price Target, Says BTC’s Long-Term Opportunity Is Strengthening
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could exceed $1 million in the coming years amid a strengthening global value proposition. In a recently published report, ARK Invest says that Bitcoin’s long-term opportunity is on the up and up. The report highlights that Bitcoin’s...
nftplazas.com
Coinbase Beefs up its Wallet with New Security Update
At a time when NFT scams are running rampant, Coinbase Wallet has introduced new security features that aim to safeguard user tokens. In a statement released at the start of this week, the Wallet app notes the upgrades are part of its efforts to improve the safety and user experience. Therefore, when you interact with your wallet app, expect to see a few changes.
thenewscrypto.com
USDT Issuer Tether Reports $700 Million Profit in Q4 2022
At the end of the year, Tether had no commercial paper outstanding. Paolo Ardoino said that Tether is increasing spending on education. According to its most recent attestation report, Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of the biggest stablecoin USDT, earned $700 million in the fourth quarter. In this case, the value of the consolidated assets is more than the total of the consolidated liabilities.
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade To Raise ETH Staking Average And Balloon PoS Validator Count: Report
JP Morgan analysts expect the ratio of staked Ether to move towards the 60% average on other Proof-of-Stake blockchains. The bank added that yield returns could dip while the number of validators on Ethereum should increase to over 2 million. JP Morgan also sees liquid staking protocols like Lido Finance...
investing.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”. Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree
A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
decrypt.co
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Moves $9.6 Million in BTC After 11 Years
An ancient BTC address that has not transacted in over a decade came back to life on Wednesday—and the profits are something to behold. Since October 1 2012, address 1MMXRA held 412.12 BTC accumulated across four transactions, altogether worth just $8 at the time. No coins went in or out of that wallet until February 8, when all but a sliver was emptied from the wallet at $23,000 apiece.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin, says Marc Andreessen
Once believing Bitcoin would be the second coming of the internet, the venture capitalist now views Ethereum as the foundation of the decentralized web. Marc Andreessen – founding partner of the tech-focused VC giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) – is now more bullish on Ethereum and Web 3 than he is on Bitcoin, contrary to his outlook in 2014.
