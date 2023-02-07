NEW YORK – The ultimate goal for Yale women's basketball is to develop a tenacious defense as the foundation for a championship-caliber program. There were some signs of that happening Saturday as the Bulldogs took on first-place Columbia at Levien Gym – but ultimately not enough. The Bulldogs held the Lions six points below their season scoring average and 20 percentage points below their season shooting percentage. But Columbia ultimately had the firepower to come away with a 74-46 win. Sophomore guard Nyla McGill continued to shine for Yale, posting her third straight double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO