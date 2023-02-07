Read full article on original website
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Defeated by RPI
TROY, N.Y. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), at Houston Field House. The Bulldogs fall to 5-16-3 overall and 4-12-2 in the ECAC, while the Engineers improved to 12-7-1 overall and 7-11-0 in the conference. Scoring Summary. P1, 4:13 | RPI struck early...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Blank Dartmouth 4-0
HANOVER, N.H. – The Yale women's tennis team blanked Dartmouth 4-0 to wrap up its stay at the ECAC Indoor Championship. Victories from Vivian Cheng and Chelsea Kung and Ann Wright Guerry and Rhea Shrivastava earned Yale the doubles point. Shrivastava, Guerry and Sophia Zaslow posted straight-set singles wins.
yalebulldogs.com
Brilliant Bulldogs Mean Business
This weekend Yale athletes competed at both the Yale-hosted Giegengack Invitational, and the BU-hosted David Hemery Valentine Invitational. At both meets, personal records tumbled, and huge progress was made in the march towards Ivy League success at the end-of-month conference championships. It was a great weekend for the Yale program, but there were definitely a few select individuals who stole the show with some magical performances.
yalebulldogs.com
Dalton Nets Overtime Winner; Bulldogs Clinch First-Ever Ivy League Championship
ITHACA, N.Y. – Claire Dalton called game in overtime as the No. 2/1 Yale women's hockey team took down No. 14 Cornell, 3-2. The win clinched the squads first Ivy League Championship in program history. The Bulldogs improved to 24-2-1 overall and 17-2-1 in the ECAC, while the Big Red fell to 13-12-2 overall and 10-9-1 in the conference.
yalebulldogs.com
Opening Day of Ivy Round-Robins Complete
– The opening day of the Ivy League Round-Robins is in the books at Cornell. Yale's Jack Pan sits in seventh place in saber after three rounds of the men's competition. In foil, Vinni Yu sits in 10th place, while in epee, Tony Whelan and Ted Vinnitchouk are tied for eighth.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Hockey Drops Contest at Union
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Union, 3-1, at Messa Rink. The loss puts Yale at 5-15-4 overall and 5-11-2 in the ECAC, while the Dutchmen improved to 12-15-2 overall and 6-10-2 in the conference. Scoring Summary. P1, 17:22 | Union got on the board...
yalebulldogs.com
Lions Come Away with Win; Third Straight Double-Double for McGill
NEW YORK – The ultimate goal for Yale women's basketball is to develop a tenacious defense as the foundation for a championship-caliber program. There were some signs of that happening Saturday as the Bulldogs took on first-place Columbia at Levien Gym – but ultimately not enough. The Bulldogs held the Lions six points below their season scoring average and 20 percentage points below their season shooting percentage. But Columbia ultimately had the firepower to come away with a 74-46 win. Sophomore guard Nyla McGill continued to shine for Yale, posting her third straight double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Squash Caps Regular Season Against Western Ontario, Rochester
Saturday, Feb. 11—4 p.m. Lyman Squash Center (Rochester, N.Y.) Sunday, Feb. 12—12 p.m. Lyman Squash Center (Rochester, N.Y.) The No. 4 Yale men's squash team will hit the road for the final two matches of their regular season. On Saturday, the Bulldogs will square off with Western Ontario before going head-to-head with the host, Rochester, on Sunday.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall to Colgate on the Road
HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Yale women's hockey team fell to Colgate, 5-3, at the Class of 1965 Arena. The Bulldogs' record moved to 23-2-1 overall and 16-2-1 in the ECAC, while the Raiders improved to 25-4-2 overall and 15-3-1 in the conference. Scoring Summary. P1, 2:01 | Colgate struck...
