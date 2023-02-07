Bay County buys home that repeatedly floods as part of FEMA program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A North Lagoon Avenue home is going to be the first to be bought back by Bay County for Hurricane Sally-related flooding.

The homeowners at 7135 North Lagoon Avenue have watched their house flood multiple times in the past couple of years.

Now, they are selling their home to the county for $275,000.

This agreement is part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency voluntary home buyback.

Bay County received grant money from FEMA to purchase these repeatedly flooded homes.

“The owners wish to sell their home, so we buy it out,” Bay County Commission Chairman Tommy Hamm said. “Typically, we will take that area and turn it into a retention pond, which helps to alleviate flooding for the rest of the neighborhood.”

To apply for the program, you must show proof that your home has flooded on multiple occasions since the hurricanes.

