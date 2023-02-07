Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet
You toggled the privacy sliders off in Windows 11, you don’t want to share your data with Microsoft, and that’s the end of it, right? It turns out Windows 11 is collecting a lot of your data regardless, even on a brand-new PC. Neowin recently reported on a...
The Windows Club
Fix Your device is offline, Try a different sign-in method in Windows 11/10
The “Your device is offline. Try a different sign-in method” in Windows. This error usually occurs when a user tries to log in using Microsoft Account in Windows 11/10. It can also appear when they try to access specific online services and apps, or if a remote server hosting the user’s account information faces some errors.
The Windows Club
How to scan documents directly to OneDrive
If your job involves keeping a record of documents, then a large part of this work involves scanning documents and saving their soft copies in the form of PDFs. This task becomes tedious when the volume of documents is huge and you are scanning from a bulky scanning machine. You can avoid all this and save your time and energy by scanning and saving with OneDrive document scanning. Read more to know how to scan directly to OneDrive.
The Windows Club
How to create SQL Stored Procedures via SQL Server
SQL Server is one of the best products to come out of Microsoft, but not every professional knows how to use it effectively. For example, some might find it difficult to create a stored procedure but worry not if you fall in that bracket because you’ve come to the right place. Now, learning how to create a SQL Stored Procedures via SQL Server is something all professionals in this field should know how to accomplish.
The Windows Club
There is a problem with Adobe Acrobat/Reader
Are you encountering the “There is a problem with Adobe Acrobat/Reader” error on your Windows PC? Some Acrobat Reader users have reported experiencing this error message while opening a PDF document in the app or a web browser. The full error message is as follows:. There is a...
CNET
Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using
Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
The Windows Club
ChatGPT Desktop App for Windows 11/10
ChatGPT is emerging to be one of the significant inventions in the field of natural language processing. It is a conversational AI model developed by OpenAI based on GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. Using it, you can generate human-like responses based on your inputs. It can be used for various purposes including content creation, generating programming codes and scripts, language translation, question-answering systems, chatbots, and much more.
The Windows Club
Where are Yammer files stored?
If you were looking for your old Yammer files, then you may not find them in their intended location anymore. Yammer, the unique social networking service for Enterprises has changed its default storage place for Yammer files. Formerly, all your Yammer files were stored in Yammer cloud storage, however now it has changed to SharePoint. As part of the Microsoft 365 connected group, you will still be able to access your Yammer files within Yammer but the location would be SharePoint.
The Windows Club
Best Free IPTV Player for Windows PC
IPTV is a service that uses the Internet to offer both live and on-demand material. IPTV services are less expensive than streaming services such as Netflix. IPTV allows you to view countless live TV stations and VOD material in various quality forms. There are several IPTV service providers available on the internet. Make sure you sign up for an IPTV service that offers better material at a lower cost. To access and view material provided by the service provider, you will require an IPTV player. There are several IPTV applications for Windows PC. In this post, we have selected and analyzed the top 5 free IPTV players.
The Windows Club
How to use OneDrive app for Android
Microsoft OneDrive is one of the best cloud storage platforms available right now for Windows, Android, and iOS devices. Despite OneDrive being a cloud storage solution, there are other things you can do with it, especially on the Android operating system. We are going to discuss some of these things you can do using the OneDrive app for Android because there is a high chance you may have no idea they even exist in the first place.
Ars Technica
Grim Reaper starts coming for fax machines, pagers, landlines
The end is near for a bunch of old telecommunications tech in China. On Monday, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that as of March 1, it would no longer issue permits for fax machines, pagers, or integrated services digital network (ISDN) terminals to access Chinese networks.
The Windows Club
Another account from your organization is already signed in on this computer
This post will show you how to fix Microsoft 365 Apps activation error – Sorry, another account from your organization is already signed in on this computer. Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based service that allows users to access various productivity and collaboration tools. Some of these include Word, Excel, OneDrive, etc. But lately, some users have been complaining about errors while trying to activate Microsoft 365. Fortunately, this post features solutions to fix the error.
The Windows Club
How to use and print Google Slides with Speaker Notes
Google Slides is a competing platform for Microsoft PowerPoint, but it lacks many of the features we have come to love from the latter. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to bring some spice to your Google Slides presentation. One of the things we can do is add Notes to a Google Slides presentation. This is a useful feature to have if you’re the type of person who likes to have notes to aid in presenting. Not to mention, these notes must not be visible to the audience or else they won’t have that professional feel anymore.
The Windows Club
How to fit a large Picture into a PowerPoint slide
There may come a time when you feel the need to fit large pictures into a Microsoft PowerPoint slide. This can be a problem because, from the naked eye, a large photo just doesn’t work within a slide, but that is not exactly the case with the right information at your fingertips. The idea behind this article is to explain how to fit a large image in PowerPoint via several different methods that are known to work.
The Windows Club
No Man’s Sky Vulkan Driver error [Fix]
This post features solutions to fix No Man’s Sky Vulkan Driver error on your Windows PC. No Man’s Sky is an action, adventure, and survival game developed and published by Hello Games. The game’s main goal is to reach the galaxy’s center while its algorithm pulls the player back to the outskirts of different galaxies. Recently, users have been complaining about Vulcan driver errors within the game. Fortunately, this post features some simple methods to fix the issue. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
How to remove apps from the Microsoft Store Library
Microsoft Store is a built-in online platform for Windows users to download and install a variety of apps, games, movies, and books on their PC. With the help of this service, installing apps on your computer is risk-free and safer than installing them from untrusted sources. Additionally, Microsoft Store has a lot of features but also some downsides. The lack of an option to remove or uninstall apps from the Microsoft Store Library section is one complaint many users have made about Microsoft Store.
The Windows Club
How to create custom shapes in InDesign
InDesign is a desktop publishing and layout software for creating fliers, magazines, books, and digital publications. Shapes in InDesign can be used as they are for artwork, they can be combined and used or they can have their appearances changed and used. The shapes can be changed from their original look into another.
The Windows Club
Word Dictate keeps inserting the word Hey, Open, Hello or What
Recently several Microsoft Word users have been experiencing a rather peculiar problem where the dictating feature is concerned. Apparently, each time the service is used, it automatically adds the word Hey, Open, Hello or What to the text. Word Dictate keeps inserting the word Hey, Open, Hello or What. The...
ConsumerAffairs
Ever been yo-yo’ed? The next time you go to buy a car, make sure you aren't
A deal is a deal is a deal, right? Apparently not in the eyes of some unscrupulous auto dealers. Gradually over the past couple of years, auto dealers have started leveraging so-called “yo-yo’ing” – a scenario where a consumer buys a car, gets it home, and then a few weeks later, gets a call from the dealership saying that their financing wasn’t approved. The kicker is that the consumer could reapply, but at a higher interest rate and monthly payment.
Change The Auto Correction Text Setting Because It's Draining Your Battery
If you just so happen to possess the kind of iPhone that’s constantly buzzing with one text message after another (after another), you’re not only a busy bee with quite the work and social life, but you are also the proud owner of a phone that is mor...
Comments / 0