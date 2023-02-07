ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

KYTV

Man, woman are accused of stealing mail in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Flippin and a woman from Mountain Home face dozens of charges in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in Marion County. Whitney Townsend, 31 and Tyler Dudley, 28 are each charged with three counts of theft, 14 counts of breaking or entering and 14 counts of theft of property.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Izard County woman charged for theft in multiple incidents

An Izard County woman is facing theft charges stemming from multiple incidents. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to the Neighborhood Fresh Market grocery store in Horseshoe Bend for a report of an alleged theft. Upon arrival, officers were informed a suspect was...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Public asked for help in finding missing Texas County man

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search Thursday in southeast Texas County failed to find a man missing since Jan. 28, authorities said. John Dudding, 58, disappeared and searches of his property south of Highway U have failed to find...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Police investigate suspicious death on Chestnut Street

The Houston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Wednesday night. Police Chief Brad Evans said the department was called at about 9:37 p.m. to the 300 block of West Chestnut Ave. for a reported death. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Aker, 72, deceased. Evans...
KYTV

West Plains police need help finding woman; she may have information on a hit-and-run incident

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department is searching for a woman who may have information regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run incident. According to a news release, the incident happened on February 2nd when a truck reportedly hit a person walking in a Walmart parking lot. The truck is described as being a blue Ford F-150 with driver’s side rear-end damage.
WEST PLAINS, MO
houstonherald.com

Howell County deputy injured in accident

A Howell County deputy was injured Friday morning in a Highway 137 crash at Willow Springs. Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Justin M. Stanley, 27, of Willow Springs, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer driven by deputy Devon B. Mendenhall, 23, of Willow Springs.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Dora man seriously injured in single vehicle accident Wednesday

A Dora man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday night in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gregory Hambleton was traveling eastbound on Missouri Highway CC, five miles east of Dora, when he struck a deer, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
DORA, MO
KTLO

More prison time for Comstock

A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
MANSFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges by state patrol

A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
LICKING, MO
KYTV

Texas County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on missing man

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a man who went missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old John P. Dudding was last known to be at his home on Varvel Road in southeastern Texas County on January 28. At this point, investigators say there are no signs of a crime.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car

A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Lansing Daily

Man Arrested For ‘Pimping’ Blind, Disabled Goat On Craigslist, But Not Before Making Over $100k

An Arkansas man is charged with conspiracy to commit bestiality and solicitation of an animal after posting an ad on Craigslist offering his goat Muffin for “services.” Baxter County Sheriff’s Department tracked down 48-year-old Hubert Dempsey in an undercover sting operation which is trying to limit the exploitation of animals on the Internet site. Cops arranged … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Chiropractic: Full-Time Front Desk Assistant

Busy Chiropractic office is looking for a Full-Time Front Desk Assistant. You will need to be able to multi-task, and have a knowledge of computers, and Excel. Previous office and insurance experience is a plus. To Apply: Bring a resume to #1 Medical Plaza, Mountain Home. No Calls, please.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Body found in vehicle in White River identified

A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Body found in submerged vehicle identified

SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide

One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

