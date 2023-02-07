Read full article on original website
KYTV
Man, woman are accused of stealing mail in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Flippin and a woman from Mountain Home face dozens of charges in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in Marion County. Whitney Townsend, 31 and Tyler Dudley, 28 are each charged with three counts of theft, 14 counts of breaking or entering and 14 counts of theft of property.
KTLO
Izard County woman charged for theft in multiple incidents
An Izard County woman is facing theft charges stemming from multiple incidents. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to the Neighborhood Fresh Market grocery store in Horseshoe Bend for a report of an alleged theft. Upon arrival, officers were informed a suspect was...
KYTV
Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a businessman and five others in a drug trafficking case. Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge in the raid. Investigators executed a warrant Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Truck Wash. Investigators say they seize 1/4 pound of high-grade...
houstonherald.com
Public asked for help in finding missing Texas County man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search Thursday in southeast Texas County failed to find a man missing since Jan. 28, authorities said. John Dudding, 58, disappeared and searches of his property south of Highway U have failed to find...
houstonherald.com
Police investigate suspicious death on Chestnut Street
The Houston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Wednesday night. Police Chief Brad Evans said the department was called at about 9:37 p.m. to the 300 block of West Chestnut Ave. for a reported death. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Aker, 72, deceased. Evans...
KYTV
West Plains police need help finding woman; she may have information on a hit-and-run incident
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department is searching for a woman who may have information regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run incident. According to a news release, the incident happened on February 2nd when a truck reportedly hit a person walking in a Walmart parking lot. The truck is described as being a blue Ford F-150 with driver’s side rear-end damage.
houstonherald.com
Howell County deputy injured in accident
A Howell County deputy was injured Friday morning in a Highway 137 crash at Willow Springs. Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Justin M. Stanley, 27, of Willow Springs, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer driven by deputy Devon B. Mendenhall, 23, of Willow Springs.
KTLO
Dora man seriously injured in single vehicle accident Wednesday
A Dora man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday night in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gregory Hambleton was traveling eastbound on Missouri Highway CC, five miles east of Dora, when he struck a deer, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KTLO
More prison time for Comstock
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
Missouri woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
Danisha Price has been convicted in the death of Bruce Ehrenberg Sr. in addition to dumping his body in a Missouri forest.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
KYTV
Texas County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on missing man
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a man who went missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old John P. Dudding was last known to be at his home on Varvel Road in southeastern Texas County on January 28. At this point, investigators say there are no signs of a crime.
KTLO
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
This medieval-style home in southern Missouri contains ’70s-style wood paneling
How many of us have said we're the king or queen of the castle? You can make that idiom come to life by owning a medieval-style keep in southern Missouri.
KTLO
KTLO
Body found in vehicle in White River identified
A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
Kait 8
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
KTLO
1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide
One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
