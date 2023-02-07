ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Tuesday, cupid will be striking his love arrows for Valentine’s Day and some lovebirds will be getting flowers, chocolates, and other gifts from their loved ones. While love is in the air, Laredo school districts are reminding parents and students what they are allowed...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Border Patrol horse unit practices for parade

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The IBC Youth Under the Stars and the Anheuser Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade may be just a few days away but many of its participants are practicing their skills for the big day. If you were in downtown Laredo Friday morning, you may have seen...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo College offering tax filing assistance

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Tax filing season is officially underway but if you have not had a chance to file your taxes, there’s a program that’s lending a helping hand for free!. VITA is providing free tax filing at Laredo College. The college will hold these sessions at...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police officers line up to remember Officer Ramiro Paredes

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The men and women in blue lined up in front of the Laredo Police Department to honor the passing of one of its own. On Wednesday, the police department confirmed the passing of Officer Ramiro Paredes. Officers were called out to the 6100 Amir Drive for...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Water line break prompts early dismissal at LISD middle school

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to another water line break. According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students early on Friday, Feb. 10 at 12:30 p.m. due to a water line break in the area. Parents...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned consumers and healthcare practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tear Drops and Delsam Pharma eye drop products due to potential bacterial contamination. It’s...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo College to hold annual Fun Fest this Saturday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local college is inviting the community to have a little fun this weekend!. On Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting its Fun Fest at the Fort McIntosh Campus. This is an annual event that coincides with all the WBCA Festivities and every year it gets...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Update: Judge denies change of venue request for Burgos-Aviles

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Update: The trial for the man accused of killing a woman and her child back in 2018 will take place in Webb County this coming May. On Thursday, several witnesses were called to the stand to determine whether the case would be moved or if it will stay in Webb County.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A single vehicle rollover accident is reported in south Laredo. According to a witness at the scene, the accident happened at the 2600 Napoleon Street. Laredo Police are at the scene assisting those involved. No word on the cause of the accidents or any injuries at...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over $40,000 in cash is seized after authorities executed a search warrant at two eight-liner businesses. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 at around 8 p.m. when officers with the Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Webb County District Attorney’s Office and LPD Patrol division searched two separate eight-liner businesses.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pet of the Week: Roxanne

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for little Roxanne. Roxanne is a medium sized mix-breed, so she is not going to get any bigger. While she might seem like an older dog,...
LAREDO, TX

