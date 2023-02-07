Read full article on original website
Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Tuesday, cupid will be striking his love arrows for Valentine’s Day and some lovebirds will be getting flowers, chocolates, and other gifts from their loved ones. While love is in the air, Laredo school districts are reminding parents and students what they are allowed...
Border Patrol horse unit practices for parade
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The IBC Youth Under the Stars and the Anheuser Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade may be just a few days away but many of its participants are practicing their skills for the big day. If you were in downtown Laredo Friday morning, you may have seen...
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Tax filing season is officially underway but if you have not had a chance to file your taxes, there’s a program that’s lending a helping hand for free!. VITA is providing free tax filing at Laredo College. The college will hold these sessions at...
Laredo Police officers line up to remember Officer Ramiro Paredes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The men and women in blue lined up in front of the Laredo Police Department to honor the passing of one of its own. On Wednesday, the police department confirmed the passing of Officer Ramiro Paredes. Officers were called out to the 6100 Amir Drive for...
Water line break prompts early dismissal at LISD middle school
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to another water line break. According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students early on Friday, Feb. 10 at 12:30 p.m. due to a water line break in the area. Parents...
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Ymelda Anaya found the urn floating in Corpus Christi Bay on Thursday. She said something told her to pull the brown box floating in the water after seeing the marking of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned consumers and healthcare practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tear Drops and Delsam Pharma eye drop products due to potential bacterial contamination. It’s...
Laredo law enforcement officers conducting search at eight-liner business
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Several Laredo law enforcement officers were seen at a local eight liner business at the 2300 block of Saunders at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. A KGNS camera crew was at the scene while officers were searching the business. No word what they were searching for at...
Laredo College to hold annual Fun Fest this Saturday
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local college is inviting the community to have a little fun this weekend!. On Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting its Fun Fest at the Fort McIntosh Campus. This is an annual event that coincides with all the WBCA Festivities and every year it gets...
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo District Two debate continues just days after Visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled to overturn the result of the race and later declaring Ricardo Richie Rangel the winner. Even though the judge’s ruling is at a standstill due to an appeal, many are...
CBP reminds public which flowers are not allowed into the U.S. ahead of Valentine’s Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding the public about certain types of plants that are not allowed to be crossed into the United States. According to CBP officials, officers have inspected 850 million flower stems for pests, insects, and...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds Valentine’s Crime Prevention Fair for the elderly
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Law enforcement wants to make sure members of one of the most vulnerable communities are looked after, so the Webb County Sheriff’s Office took action. On Wednesday morning, the department held its annual Valentine’s Crime Prevention Fair and Dance dedicated to the elderly. Sheriff...
Update: Judge denies change of venue request for Burgos-Aviles
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Update: The trial for the man accused of killing a woman and her child back in 2018 will take place in Webb County this coming May. On Thursday, several witnesses were called to the stand to determine whether the case would be moved or if it will stay in Webb County.
Doctors Hospital invites community to get their heart checked during Heart Health Awareness Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. In honor of Heart Health Awareness Month, Doctors Hospital of Laredo is inviting the community to take advantage of its free health clinic. This Friday, health experts will be...
Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired overnight
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo community is shaken up after hearing the sound of gunshots last night. According to a Laredo resident, shots rang out at the 100 block of Larga Vista off of Highway 359 at around midnight Thursday morning. Several law enforcement entities including Laredo Police...
Rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A single vehicle rollover accident is reported in south Laredo. According to a witness at the scene, the accident happened at the 2600 Napoleon Street. Laredo Police are at the scene assisting those involved. No word on the cause of the accidents or any injuries at...
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over $40,000 in cash is seized after authorities executed a search warrant at two eight-liner businesses. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 at around 8 p.m. when officers with the Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Webb County District Attorney’s Office and LPD Patrol division searched two separate eight-liner businesses.
Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Love is in the air or at least it will be on Saturday at the San Augustine Cathedral. For the past 15 years, the Cathedral has invited married couples that have been married for more than 25 years to renew their vows. A total of 55...
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after several Laredo law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found guns, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash. Laredo Police arrested Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40 in the case. The arrest happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 when the Laredo...
Pet of the Week: Roxanne
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for little Roxanne. Roxanne is a medium sized mix-breed, so she is not going to get any bigger. While she might seem like an older dog,...
