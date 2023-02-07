Salma Hayek credits Adam Sandler for helping her move on from ‘sexy’ roles: ‘I was typecast for a long time’

Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Blac Chyna Reveals She's 'Broke,' Has Just $3,000 In Bank Account After Losing Dramatic Trial Against Kardashian-Jenner Family
Talk about a cash crunch! Blac Chyna is insisting she now has virtually empty pockets after failing to win the lawsuit she hurled at the Kardashian and Jenner brood last year.The star was stopped on the street by a photographer when asked about her finances, and she admitted she currently has only $3,000 in he bank account."Honestly, Angela White [her real name] is broke," she declared, according to Radar, noting she earns less than $10 million each year, which is the estimate the photog made. However, she revealed her California crib is worth $3.8 million, and she also has a...
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reacts as Joy Behar says she was 'happy' to be fired from The View: 'All my friends had left'
Whoopi Goldberg had a hilarious reaction to Joy Behar's resurfaced revelation that she was "happy" to be fired from The View in 2013. As the Hot Topics table discussed the importance of workplace friendships, Behar — one of the original View cohosts who helped Barbara Walters launch the show in 1997 — revisited a 2022 interview with Time magazine in which she expressed gratitude over her ousting from the talk-show panel.
