VOfficeSingapore.com Launches New Virtual Office Plans in Convenient Location
VOfficeSingapore.com is a virtual office service provider in Singapore that offers companies a prestigious business address, mail handling services, and more, allowing companies to establish a professional presence without the need for a physical office space, saving them on rent, utilities, and other office expenses. Singapore - February 10, 2023...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Curiosity 2 Create Launches Its CREATE Method to Cultivate Future Critical and Creative Thinkers Within Classrooms
NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Curiosity and creativity are 21st century skills employers of the future want their workforce to have. They're looking for people who can think and not only regurgitate information. Sadly, 85% of today's youth are less creative than their peers from the 1980s.
The Latest Images And Information Of VinaPhone Logo
Vinaphone logo is the website providing information about the latest logo image of the VinaPhone company. Reading articles published on the website, readers will recognize the current logo and the development strategy behind the rebranding events. Vietnam - February 11, 2023 — In August 2015, VinaPhone unveiled a new official...
China-hifi-Audio Provides Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers For Global Customers To Produce Clear And Balanced Sound Systems
China-hifi-Audio introduces easy to install and use audiophile tube amplifiers that require no frustrating installation or setup processes. Movie and music enthusiasts worldwide turn to China-hifi-Audio for high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The firm's staff members are devoted to providing customers with audiophile tube amplifiers to help them enjoy watching movies and listening to music at home more than ever. Customers can enjoy the latest movies with enhanced sound quality using the firm's systems. The store is an expert in providing the best tube amplifier for customers to enjoy. For example, it has a vast collection of high-quality tube amplifiers for customers. They also sell home speaker systems, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite movies or listening to their favorite music at home. All of its sound systems have been tested and adjusted by sound engineers from the store's lab before they are shipped to customers. Through its extensive network of suppliers, the firm offers a large selection of audiophile tube amplifiers that cost less than items sold by other brands.
Gamelancer Media hires Kristopher Mychasiw as head of global partnerships & sales
Gamelancer Media president and chief operating officer Mike Cotton joined Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to announce the hiring of Kristopher Mychasiw as the company's head of global partnerships & sales. As the former partnership executive for the Montreal Canadiens, Gamelancer said Mychasiw brings nearly two decades of experience in the sponsorship...
USAII™ Announces its Annual International Scholarship Exam 2023 to Award 100% CAIE™ Scholarship for Students
Stamford, CT - February 10, 2023 - The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™), the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) certifications provider, has announced its much-awaited annual scholarships for university and college students all across the globe. This 100 percent scholarship is for USAII’s prestigious AI certification program – Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer (CAIE™). To avail of the scholarship the students must undergo International Scholarship Exam (ISE) 2023 conducted by USAII™ in a 9-Day exam schedule starting from March 25, 2023, to April 02, 2023.
[New Book] Get Ready for the Future of Finance: The ESG Data Revolution is Here
Michael A Poisson has launched his new Amazon bestselling book, “The ESG Data Revolution: Sustainable Fuel For Tomorrow’s Business.” This guide to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data has insights for organizations to explore the tools of this rapidly expanding field and tap into sustainability. New York,...
Make Your Home Pest Free by Using the Quality Control Service of Pest Control Sydney
Sydney, New South Wales Feb 11, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - Australia is known for having bugs and pests which serves as a big problem when the citizens are trying to make their houses pest free. But you can leave the concern in the past as Pest Control Sydney with its effective and quality pest control service can make your home completely safe and secure. On top of that, the price packages that they offer their services in are extremely affordable. So it is the best choice if you want your house pest-free and want to do it in a way that is not too dense in your pockets.
QUASH.ai Receives $3.7 Million Investment to Expand Reach in Latin America
SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / QUASH.ai, the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Improving Credit Origination for financial institutions in Latin America, has received a $3.7 million investment. The new capital will enable QUASH to expand its reach and provide its services to over 1,000 financial institutions in the next three years.
Nigerian Author Publishes Educational Guide
(PRLeap.com) Conceptual Design for African Engineers, a new book by Samuel Olu Atolagbe & Dr. Ademola Dare, has been released by RoseDog Books. Conceptual Design for African Engineers is made for engineers in product development in order to provide intellectual guidance in developing engineering products. It is especially designed to assist graduate engineers working as entrepreneurs in product development. Various steps such as product need identification, product specification, product conceptual design, selection of product ideas, and prototype testing are discussed. These are complemented by discussions on standardization of products and ergonomics.
Nemysis Limited Announces Successful IHAT-Gut Trial
DUBLIN, February 11, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Nemysis is pleased to announce the publication of the successful findings from the IHAT-Gut trial in iron-deficient anaemic patients (NCT02941081) in the premiere Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(23)00030-5/fulltext. In this Phase II trial, Nemysis' novel oral iron supplement IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate) was compared...
2023 European Sport & Leisure Retailers Database: Retailers Include Decathlon, Footlocker, Groupe Go Sport and Intersport - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sport & Leisure Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. For each country, similar rankings are provided and a complete profile of each retailer is included. Our unique database covers all the major Sports retailers in Europe. Every day new data and new retailers are added...
The Book About Fear – A Step-By-Step Guide To Conquering Fear And Achieving Success
Learn the author's real-life experiences and strategies for overcoming fear and achieving success in your business. Anish Chatterjea, the author of the best-selling digital book "The Fearless Entrepreneur," is excited to announce that the book is still available for free download on his website. The book offers valuable insights and practical tips on how to create financial freedom through e-commerce business using platforms like Amazon and affiliate marketing.
Leading AI biotech company Genetica launches decentralized science platform GenomicDAO for Precision Medicine
Stroke-Prevention GenomicDAO will list $PCSP on Feb 20, 2023. Singapore - February 11, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Leading AI biotech company Genetica has launched the decentralized science platform GenomicDAO to empower billions of people to join forces for the advancement of Precision Medicine. GenomicDAO breaks free from the centralization of modern...
The Future of Affordable, Eco-Friendly Driving: Exploring the Benefits of Solectric Cars
If you thought that cost effective solectric cars were the stuff of sci-fi films and fantasies, think again. Solectric cars are being developed right now and could be a regular sight on our roads in the next few years. Integrated car solar panels can harness the suns power to provide enough energy to power these cars and the suns power is totally free, saving consumers thousands in the long term.
Refrigerated Transport Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028
The refrigerated sea transportation market will grow at an increasing rate during the forecast period due to an upsurge in demand for perishable goods globally. However, irregular distribution channels, government norms, and increased prices of customized containers which affect the operating cost of Transportation are expected to restrain the global refrigerated sea transportation market.
Ahold Delhaize announces Johan Boeijenga will step down as Brand President of Super Indo
Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 10, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize announces that Johan Boeijenga will step down as Brand President of Super Indo, on 31 March 2023. Super Indo is Ahold Delhaize's great local brand in Indonesia, a joint venture with the Salim Group. Johan would like a better life balance between the Netherlands and Indonesia after successfully leading Super Indo in a challenging period for 5 years. He remains associated with Super Indo by supporting them in realizing their growth ambition. The search for a successor has commenced.
LIGHTING/MEDIA ALERT: Empire State Building to Celebrate Super Bowl LVII With a Virtual Scoreboard Lighting
On Sunday, Feb 12, the Empire State Building will again become a virtual scoreboard for the Super Bowl. Our world-famous lights will track Super Bowl LVII’s action in real-time. At sunset, our tower lights will be split down the middle in the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. When each scores, the building will sparkle in that team’s colors for one minute, and then the tower lights will return to equal parts Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Ault Alliance, Inc. Subsidiary BitNile, Inc. Moving 6,572 Bitcoin Miners Out of Texas Hosted Facility
As a result of the Compute North bankruptcy filing BitNile, Inc. determined that it is in the best interest of the business to move all the miners out of the Wolf Hollow facility. Shipping began last month and all miners are expected to be relocated to the Company’s Michigan data...
