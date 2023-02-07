ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

wshu.org

Elicker describes New Haven as a hopeful city

Education was front and center as New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker delivered his annual State of the City address to the Board of Alders Monday night. Elicker acknowledged that the city has numerous challenges in its public education system, where students are far below state proficiency standards. He said that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Connecticut long-term care workers lobby for $25 an hour by 2025

Unionized long-term care workers gathered at Connecticut’s Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday to demand higher wages. They want to make a minimum of $25 an hour by 2025. The state has a huge budget surplus, that’s why his members are demanding the wage hike ahead of Governor...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Clergy abuse survivors urge Worcester diocese to name alleged abusers

Survivors of clergy abuse said if the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts, were to release the names of priests who have been accused of abusing children, it would help more people heal. The diocese reported 173 people have made credible allegations against 54 clergy between 1950 and 2022. The report said...
WORCESTER, MA
wshu.org

Sound Bites: A Connecticut high school mired in racism, safe zones on Long Island for online shopping

Good afternoon — state governments have reacted in various ways to President Biden’s State of the Union Address last night, with some polarizing opinions. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont described the address as “restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and uniting the country”, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul also approved of “efforts to combat the gun violence crisis.” She added, “President Biden is right: America's best days are ahead of us.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Sound Bites: Grand Central Madison opens Feb. 27

Good Afternoon — Super Bowl betting is estimated to reach $16 billion when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A slice of those bets will come from mobile sports betting available in 33 states, including Connecticut and New York. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:
MADISON, CT

