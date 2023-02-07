A big road win for the St. Norbert Green Knights men’s basketball team on Tuesday night had them avenge an early season loss to Wisconsin Lutheran by beating Lutheran 66-60 to pull into a tie in the race for the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference regular season title with two games to go. In a tight game through, St. Norbert went 4 for 4 from the line in the final :22 to secure the win. Michael Payant led the way with 19 points while Evan Glaser added 17. The Knights and Wisconsin Lutheran are both 12-3 in the NACC and 15-7 overall.

DE PERE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO