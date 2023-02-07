Read full article on original website
Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Remains Hospitalized After Crash
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The person of interest in an Appleton homicide remains in stable condition at a hospital following a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities were looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on the city’s east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
Green Bay Police Deploying Additional Officers for OWI Enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13,...
City of Green Bay Addresses Microphone Usage in City Hall
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Green Bay has released information regarding security systems at City Hall. The city says their security system is lawful and commonplace. Similar technology has been in place in the Green Bay Police Department’s lobby for nearly a decade. There are...
Creativity Needed from Fond du Lac County Residents to Redesign Flag
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fond du Lac County is looking to modernize its flag. Officials are asking county residents to help them come up with a new design. The current flag was designed by Donna Heldt of Campbellsport many years ago. Only submissions from Fond du Lac...
Green Bay Prioritizes Officers’ Mental Health with Guest Musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Appleton Restructures Plan for Vosters Park After Community Voices Concerns
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid...
UW-Green Bay Expands Future Phoenix Program to Kewaunee County Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program continues to gain momentum with a new partnership between Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg-Casco high schools in Kewaunee County. Current high school sophomores from those schools will have the opportunity to apply...
Historic Oshkosh Building to be Featured in Stephen King Short Film Adaptation
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A story by one of the world’s greatest authors is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Scenes for a short-film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “The Last Rung on the Ladder” will be filmed at the historic Venue 404 in Oshkosh. “The...
‘Not Just Survive but Thrive’: African Heritage, Inc. Hosts Annual Student Conference
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Over 500 Black high school and college students across Wisconsin came together Wednesday for the annual African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders conference hosted by African Heritage, Inc. These students — all referred to as scholars throughout the conference — had the chance to attend...
Microphones At Green Bay City Hall A ‘Violation of Civil Rights’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Tensions were high at Tuesday’s Green Bay City Council meeting, after council members started to notice something…. Alderperson Chris Wery raised a concern for privacy at the meeting after a recent discovery of microphones that were installed at city hall without the council knowing.
Outagamie Conservation Club to Host Vintage Snowmobile Races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of...
St. Norbert College Names Next President
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. According to an email to the campus community, Laurie Joyner will be introduced as the college’s ninth president on Friday. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held...
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance elects new board members at annual meeting
CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA), a farmer-led conservation group, held its annual meeting on Jan. 24. Nearly 40 farmers, industry leaders and community members gathered to learn about the group’s continued effort to grow conservation practices throughout the county. CCASA president John Schwarz shared...
Knights earn share of first
A big road win for the St. Norbert Green Knights men’s basketball team on Tuesday night had them avenge an early season loss to Wisconsin Lutheran by beating Lutheran 66-60 to pull into a tie in the race for the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference regular season title with two games to go. In a tight game through, St. Norbert went 4 for 4 from the line in the final :22 to secure the win. Michael Payant led the way with 19 points while Evan Glaser added 17. The Knights and Wisconsin Lutheran are both 12-3 in the NACC and 15-7 overall.
Florists Prepare For Valentine’s Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Love is in the air, as many are eager to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. Don’t forget to pick up flowers for your special someone. Like everything else, flowers may cost you a bit more this year. Kyle Hogarty, owner of Flowerama in Green Bay, says over the past three years flower prices have gone up by about $5 each year due to supply chain issues and COVID-19.
Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises Receives Regional Environmental Stewardship Award
NEW ORLEANS – The joint operation of Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises, LLC, in Oakfield, Wis. was selected as one of seven regional winners of the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP). The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, made the announcement...
