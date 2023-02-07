ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Remains Hospitalized After Crash

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The person of interest in an Appleton homicide remains in stable condition at a hospital following a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities were looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on the city’s east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
City of Green Bay Addresses Microphone Usage in City Hall

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Green Bay has released information regarding security systems at City Hall. The city says their security system is lawful and commonplace. Similar technology has been in place in the Green Bay Police Department’s lobby for nearly a decade. There are...
UW-Green Bay Expands Future Phoenix Program to Kewaunee County Schools

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program continues to gain momentum with a new partnership between Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg-Casco high schools in Kewaunee County. Current high school sophomores from those schools will have the opportunity to apply...
Microphones At Green Bay City Hall A ‘Violation of Civil Rights’

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Tensions were high at Tuesday’s Green Bay City Council meeting, after council members started to notice something…. Alderperson Chris Wery raised a concern for privacy at the meeting after a recent discovery of microphones that were installed at city hall without the council knowing.
Outagamie Conservation Club to Host Vintage Snowmobile Races

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of...
St. Norbert College Names Next President

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. According to an email to the campus community, Laurie Joyner will be introduced as the college’s ninth president on Friday. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held...
Knights earn share of first

A big road win for the St. Norbert Green Knights men’s basketball team on Tuesday night had them avenge an early season loss to Wisconsin Lutheran by beating Lutheran 66-60 to pull into a tie in the race for the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference regular season title with two games to go. In a tight game through, St. Norbert went 4 for 4 from the line in the final :22 to secure the win. Michael Payant led the way with 19 points while Evan Glaser added 17. The Knights and Wisconsin Lutheran are both 12-3 in the NACC and 15-7 overall.
Florists Prepare For Valentine’s Day

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Love is in the air, as many are eager to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. Don’t forget to pick up flowers for your special someone. Like everything else, flowers may cost you a bit more this year. Kyle Hogarty, owner of Flowerama in Green Bay, says over the past three years flower prices have gone up by about $5 each year due to supply chain issues and COVID-19.
