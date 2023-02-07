Read full article on original website
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Thought His Character Would Be Like Stephen Lang In Avatar
Brandon Scott Jones may now play Isaac Higgintoot – the gay Revolutionary War soldier with a grudge against Alexander Hamilton – in "Ghosts," but he never actually dreamed of being an actor growing up. In an interview with AwardsRadar, Jones explained that he grew up hoping to become a professional tennis player and even competed in competitions as a child. In his early teens, he found himself hitting a mental wall with tennis and suddenly made a switch to acting. After graduating from an acting conservatory, he started writing as well, which set him up to get his start as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. It was there that he started building connections in show business.
Are Sandra Oh And Kevin McKidd From Grey's Anatomy Friends In Real Life?
As Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy," Kevin McKidd and Sandra Oh spun friendship, heartache, passion, and tragedy out of their years-long working relationship. Their storyline, which swayed from swoony to scary and back again, lasted the course of five seasons and became one of the series' most iconic and essential relationships. Both damaged and in love with their jobs, the two were simultaneously perfect and problematic for each other, bringing out each other's best while sometimes compounding their worst. Of course, it all came to an end when Cristina finally left for Zurich, mirroring Sandra Oh's real-life departure from the show. But their love lived on past Cristina's departure.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
The Conners Fans Caught A Couple Of Continuity Errors In Season 5 Episode 13
The following article contains spoilers for "The Conners," Season 5, Episode 13 — "New Pipes and Old Secrets." The sense of discontinuity between "The Conners" and its parent show "Roseanne" can sometimes be quite thorny. When "Roseanne" returned to the airwaves, it had to junk its original series finale to facilitate its return to the airwaves and went even further than that to junk Jackie Harris' (Laurie Metcalf) marriage to Fred (Michael O'Keefe) and the existence of her son Andy. The program even retconned the existence of the youngest Conner sibling, Jerry Garcia Conner.
Things In The Shawshank Redemption You Only Notice After Watching It More Than Once
Widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made, "The Shawshank Redemption" has earned its place in cinema history. An adaptation of the Stephen King novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," the film proved to be something of a financial failure when it first hit cinemas in 1994. However, it later won numerous Academy Awards nominations and quickly developed a large audience thanks to continual broadcasts on television.
Keira Knightley's Parents Didn't Want Her To Audition For Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Before going on swashbuckling adventures alongside Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and stealing our hearts in "Pride and Prejudice," Keira Knightley got her start in the movie industry in a galaxy far, far away. Following a collection of minor roles in various television movies and shows, Knightley's big-screen debut came in 1999 with the release of the long-awaited "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."
Sean Murray Had To Assure NCIS Fans That His Weight Loss Was Totally Healthy
Networks and studios will always begin aping the ideas behind any major success in the television or film industry. Hence, after "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" blew up into a major hit, CBS wisely decided to make a couple of spin-offs of the series and also greenlit a similarly themed show with "NCIS" in 2003.
Vin Diesel Eyes Robert Downey Jr. For The Fast And Furious Family
The list of A-list actors who are not in some capacity involved in the ever-expanding "Fast and Furious" cinematic mythos and its complicated timeline is growing shorter all the time. But Vin Diesel, one of the series's chief architects, still has ambitions to bring more big names on board. And those big names don't get much bigger than Robert Downey Jr., whom Diesel is hoping to have join the cast of a future "FF" film. He even has a character and storyline for the actor all worked out.
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Say They Created Their Business Just To Hang Out
In the acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad," Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have a deeply complex relationship — full of cruelty, codependency, and betrayal — that only worsens throughout the series. Thankfully, Cranston and Paul are nothing like their fictional characters, and the actors seem to be quite chummy in real life. So chummy, in fact, that in 2019, they founded the mezcal brand Dos Hombres — which translates from Spanish to "two brothers."
Brendan Fraser Auditioned To Play Superman In A J.J. Abrams Project (& So Did Paul Walker)
The Brendan Fraser renaissance of 2022 has spilled over into the new year, with "The Whale" star earning award show acclaim and accolades for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky flick — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in late January. Fraser's film career has reached unprecedented heights over the past few months on account of his powerful portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Considered to be his acting opus, Fraser has come a long way from his days of swinging through trees and taking out mummies. However, there was one film from the "Airheads" frontman's past that could've defined his Hollywood career way earlier — but it never got made.
Young Sheldon Fans Want Georgie And Mandy To Get Back Together After Their Sweet Moment In Season 6 Episode 12
"Young Sheldon" delivered the perfect Valentine's Day episode with Season 6, Episode 12, "A Baby Shower and a Testosterone-Rich Banter." Mandy (Emily Osment) had a tense and awkward baby shower with her judgmental mother Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) present. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) made an earnest attempt at male bonding with Mandy's brother Connor (Joseph Apollonio), despite being fooled by his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord). The two young men unexpectedly found themselves discussing gritty Batman comics together, foreshadowing how Sheldon makes his core group of friends on "The Big Bang Theory."
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Rose Byrne Says Her 'Ease' With Insidious 5 Co-Star Patrick Wilson Made His Pivot To Directing Feel Natural
Original "Insidious" director and series producer James Wan is letting his friend Patrick Wilson make his directorial debut on "Insidious: Fear the Dark," the fifth film in the franchise after Wan directed the first two entries. Wilson will also return to star in the film as Josh, the oft-haunted patriarch of the Lambert family. The summer 2023 horror film also marks a reunion with Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, who also starred in the first two films and are set to return respectively as Josh's wife Renai and their son Dalton, who was taken into The Further in the original film.
Sons Of Anarchy Star Maggie Siff Was Amazed By Tara's Perpetual Fierceness
"Sons of Anarchy" is often synonymous with "Shakespearean Tragedy, " and for a good reason. The crime drama, which focuses on a Californian outlaw biker gang, is filled with plenty of disaster and death for its main cast. "Sons of Anarchy" did a masterful job presenting the tragic journey of characters unable to steer away from their troubled and doomed fates like a motorcycle continuously weaving around train tracks. And fans couldn't stop watching because the "Sons of Anarchy" cast experienced captivating transformations on these calamitous roads to certain doom, especially Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) old lady Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).
Cooper Andrews Started As A Crew Member On The Walking Dead Before Being Cast As Jerry
Imagine what it must feel like to score a gig that allows you to stand on the set of one of your favorite TV shows. No matter how low your rank on the crew is, you're still one of the lucky few who gets to position yourself a mere few feet away from never-before-seen show moments, which are being played out right in front of you. For some, the only thing that would make this experience even more amazing would be if you suddenly found yourself offered a role in front of the camera, one that ends up lasting multiple seasons. For Cooper Andrews, although the experience was not as magical as the fantasy, this dream scenario actually played out.
Eric Stonestreet's Affection For Jesse Tyler Ferguson Goes Way Beyond Modern Family
"Modern Family," the ABC mockumentary sitcom, aired on the network for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the series follows the everyday of three interconnected families living in the Los Angeles area. One of those families is comprised of Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler...
Grey's Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show's Doctor Boot Camp A 'Sterile Playground'
Ever since its premiere way back in 2005, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" upended the typical medical procedural drama by adding a strong dose of humor to the proceedings. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Station 19" — the dramedy helped launch her career and make her the most prolific Black female showrunner in TV history. The series has run for so long that it can really be divided into the career and personal life-defining eras based on the lead character Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) interpersonal and professional relationships.
Why Timothy Dalton Called Filming 1923 'A Nightmare'
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise has grown beyond all expectations, and like a runaway train, it shows little sign of slowing down. Fans just can't get enough of its characters, stories, and thought-provoking themes, among other elements. The latest production to come from Sheridan is the Paramount+ exclusive series "1923," which focuses on the fabled Dutton family during one of the most complicated periods in United States history. It's a fascinating watch, to say the least, and it's only made better by an all-star cast of seasoned acting veterans, up-and-coming Hollywood stars, and more.
