Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Body found buried in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A body has been found in rural Cedar County. According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found during an investigation on Feb. 8. The CCSO used a search warrant at a property and found the body of a woman who had been buried there […]
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
KYTV
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
KYTV
2 MSHP Troopers honored for a traffic stop that solved abduction case in Pulaski County
ST ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old child abduction case out of Texas is solved. It all ended with a traffic stop on I-44 in Pulaski County. “She knew she was caught at that point,” said Sgt. Greg Weddle, when discussing Susan O’Connor’s reaction to being pulled over back in October. ”When I got her information, she said there was probably a warrant for her arrest.”
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
933kwto.com
Suspect in Springfield Nail Salon Robbery Arrested
Police in Springfield say they have a suspect in custody after he allegedly robbed a local nail salon. Investigators were called to the Zen Nail Bar on South Campbell Avenue near the West Glenwood intersection Thursday night. Officers say the suspect, who has not been identified, robbed the business at...
Man arrested after Springfield salon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery, 1st-degree Assault, and Armed Criminal Action on Thursday, February 9, 2023. On December 15, 2022, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired near a salon on W. Grand Street, according to court documents. Officers arrived and […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper man seriously injured in Friday morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
KMZU
Fulton residents injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two Fulton residents were injured in a Callaway County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Brandon Fennel left the right side of Highway 96, a quarter of a mile west of County Road 469. The truck struck two mailboxes, overcorrected, struck a culvert and became airborne.
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
koamnewsnow.com
UPS truck, 1 of 2 water rescues in McDonald County
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two water rescues occurred along Pine Creek Wednesday afternoon, February 8, 2023, in rural Washburn. About 3:20 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol and nearby first-responders were alerted to a UPS truck stuck in waters of Pine Creek on Buzzard Glory Road.
Springfield woman arrested after alleged fight over Xbox, gunshot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a shot in her home after a fight over an Xbox. Amanda Marie Pratt, 38, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for an incident that occurred between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 5. […]
