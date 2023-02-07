Read full article on original website
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto is asking Vermont's federal court to throw out the Burlington School District's lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
HealthWatch: Insurance companies would cover cost of EpiPens under Vt. bill
As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University.
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming rate. But some say a proposed law aimed at protecting those workers might not be the answer. Violence in the emergency department is now in the spotlight at the...
Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. As more EVs have taken off, drivers of conventional cars have been left to pay an increasing share of the road, public transit, and other related costs. After years of debate, state officials are getting closer to rolling out a proposal on how to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’
Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they're concerned that not enough kids are being tested.
Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money
The extra benefits will cease in March, and the food stamps program will revert to pre-pandemic functioning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money.
John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance
Switching our retiree health insurance to a controversial company currently being sued for Medicare Advantage payment fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice is not the way to go about saving money. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance.
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns. Last year, lawmakers gave the greenlight to allow Vermonters to amend their birth certificates to match their gender identities, including the nonbinary marker X. But some parents wanted to be able...
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night's State of the Union address.
Wednesday Weathercast
As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University. EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment.
Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
