WCAX

Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX

Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont's federal court to throw out the Burlington School District's lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination.
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX

Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. As more EVs have taken off, drivers of conventional cars have been left to pay an increasing share of the road, public transit, and other related costs. After years of debate, state officials are getting closer to rolling out a proposal on how to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
VTDigger

Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’

Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
WCAX

N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan

The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they're concerned that not enough kids are being tested.
VTDigger

Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’

“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
WCAX

Rental assistance voucher program targets families

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night's State of the Union address.
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University. EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment.
WCAX

Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday's swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
