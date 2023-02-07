Read full article on original website
Nemysis Limited Announces Successful IHAT-Gut Trial
DUBLIN, February 11, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Nemysis is pleased to announce the publication of the successful findings from the IHAT-Gut trial in iron-deficient anaemic patients (NCT02941081) in the premiere Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(23)00030-5/fulltext. In this Phase II trial, Nemysis' novel oral iron supplement IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate) was compared...
Unlock A Life Of Abundance Today: Discover Carlos Barrientos’ Time-Tested Strategies That Have Helped Hundreds Of People Achieve Success
Discover the secrets of the rich, or as Carlos likes to call it “Life Hacks” that are allowing hundreds of individuals to start up businesses by understanding these hacks!. Carlos Barrientos' story is an inspiring one. He overcame incredible obstacles to become a successful serial-entrepreneur, investing in himself and his dreams despite the odds.
1Rank SEO Emerges As The Premier SEO For Boosting Website Visibility.
Are you tired of being lost in the vast sea of the internet, unable to attract customers to your website? Do you want to boost your online presence and reach more potential customers? Look no further! 1Rank SEO is here to help. 1Rank SEO is a premier SEO website that...
Ahold Delhaize announces Johan Boeijenga will step down as Brand President of Super Indo
Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 10, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize announces that Johan Boeijenga will step down as Brand President of Super Indo, on 31 March 2023. Super Indo is Ahold Delhaize's great local brand in Indonesia, a joint venture with the Salim Group. Johan would like a better life balance between the Netherlands and Indonesia after successfully leading Super Indo in a challenging period for 5 years. He remains associated with Super Indo by supporting them in realizing their growth ambition. The search for a successor has commenced.
Robert Egan Announces Launch of New Company, Packaging Exchange
Packaging industry veteran Robert Egan, in partnership with Atlas Holdings, a $16 billion diversified holding company with substantial interests in the global paper and packaging industry, today announced the launch of Packaging Exchange — a packaging solutions company founded with the mission to re-imagine the packaging supply chain by bringing together our market expertise, proprietary Exchange iO software, and extensive network of industry partnerships.
2023 European Sport & Leisure Retailers Database: Retailers Include Decathlon, Footlocker, Groupe Go Sport and Intersport - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sport & Leisure Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. For each country, similar rankings are provided and a complete profile of each retailer is included. Our unique database covers all the major Sports retailers in Europe. Every day new data and new retailers are added...
Nigerian Author Publishes Educational Guide
(PRLeap.com) Conceptual Design for African Engineers, a new book by Samuel Olu Atolagbe & Dr. Ademola Dare, has been released by RoseDog Books. Conceptual Design for African Engineers is made for engineers in product development in order to provide intellectual guidance in developing engineering products. It is especially designed to assist graduate engineers working as entrepreneurs in product development. Various steps such as product need identification, product specification, product conceptual design, selection of product ideas, and prototype testing are discussed. These are complemented by discussions on standardization of products and ergonomics.
UC Davis Launches Institute for Psychedelic Studies
After decades of criminalization by federal and state governments, psychedelics are finally seeing their day in the sun. Early research into psychedelics carried out in the late 1950s and early 1960s revealed that these substances may have some mental health benefits, but criminalization prevented researchers from studying hallucinogenic drugs further.
[New Book] Get Ready for the Future of Finance: The ESG Data Revolution is Here
Michael A Poisson has launched his new Amazon bestselling book, “The ESG Data Revolution: Sustainable Fuel For Tomorrow’s Business.” This guide to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data has insights for organizations to explore the tools of this rapidly expanding field and tap into sustainability. New York,...
VOfficeSingapore.com Launches New Virtual Office Plans in Convenient Location
VOfficeSingapore.com is a virtual office service provider in Singapore that offers companies a prestigious business address, mail handling services, and more, allowing companies to establish a professional presence without the need for a physical office space, saving them on rent, utilities, and other office expenses. Singapore - February 10, 2023...
The Latest Images And Information Of VinaPhone Logo
Vinaphone logo is the website providing information about the latest logo image of the VinaPhone company. Reading articles published on the website, readers will recognize the current logo and the development strategy behind the rebranding events. Vietnam - February 11, 2023 — In August 2015, VinaPhone unveiled a new official...
QUASH.ai Receives $3.7 Million Investment to Expand Reach in Latin America
SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / QUASH.ai, the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Improving Credit Origination for financial institutions in Latin America, has received a $3.7 million investment. The new capital will enable QUASH to expand its reach and provide its services to over 1,000 financial institutions in the next three years.
Gamelancer Media hires Kristopher Mychasiw as head of global partnerships & sales
Gamelancer Media president and chief operating officer Mike Cotton joined Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to announce the hiring of Kristopher Mychasiw as the company's head of global partnerships & sales. As the former partnership executive for the Montreal Canadiens, Gamelancer said Mychasiw brings nearly two decades of experience in the sponsorship...
Physicians for You Services Match UK Physicians with Exciting Job Opportunities in Canada
London, UK - Physicians for You, the leading provider of physician recruitment and job placement services, help UK-based physicians find suitable job opportunities in Canada. With the growing demand for physicians in Canada, Physicians for You connects UK-based doctors with Canadian employers seeking to fill critical positions in their healthcare systems.
Sungold Solar introduces State-of-the-art Balcony Solar Systems for Home Users
Sungold's balcony solar system is designed with brilliant features to generate electricity at home from solar energy. The entire setup is user-friendly and easy to operate which makes it a must-have product for every home. Shenzen, China - Sungold Solar, an innovative venture, has come out with a next-gen solar...
