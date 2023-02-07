(PRLeap.com) Conceptual Design for African Engineers, a new book by Samuel Olu Atolagbe & Dr. Ademola Dare, has been released by RoseDog Books. Conceptual Design for African Engineers is made for engineers in product development in order to provide intellectual guidance in developing engineering products. It is especially designed to assist graduate engineers working as entrepreneurs in product development. Various steps such as product need identification, product specification, product conceptual design, selection of product ideas, and prototype testing are discussed. These are complemented by discussions on standardization of products and ergonomics.

