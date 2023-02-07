ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

North Knoxville community open house explores several projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members in North Knoxville met Thursday at the Fulton High School library to discuss several upcoming projects that would impact the area. One of the biggest they discussed was the new Public Safety Complex, which will soon be home to the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Police Department, City Court, the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, the City Pension System office and the backup E-911 center. KFD started moving into the complex in January.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Planning Commission approves plan to bring old school back to life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A facelift is in the works for the historic old Galbraith School in South Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next. The school dates back to 1930 when it was built and used as an elementary school. Unfortunately, the historic building has been sitting vacant for quite some time and one group is trying to bring it back to life by turning the school into multiuse apartments.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Amazon 'on track to open' distribution center in Alcoa this year, hiring process to start early summer

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount Partnership said Thursday that they were working with Amazon to start the hiring process for their new Alcoa facility. The 634,000-square-foot building is expected to be a distribution center, located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon delayed the timeline to a June 2023 opening.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Area Urban League to host annual meeting for first time with new CEO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a week, the Knoxville Area Urban League's new CEO is expected to be at the organization's annual members meeting. The meeting is meant to recognize the board and members of KAUL, while also celebrating the work they've done over the past year. That work includes helping people in Knoxville pay rent, as well as hosting a health fair where people could find many kinds of services including vaccines.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.
KNOXVILLE, TN
