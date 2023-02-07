Read full article on original website
North Knoxville community open house explores several projects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members in North Knoxville met Thursday at the Fulton High School library to discuss several upcoming projects that would impact the area. One of the biggest they discussed was the new Public Safety Complex, which will soon be home to the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Police Department, City Court, the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, the City Pension System office and the backup E-911 center. KFD started moving into the complex in January.
WATE
Knox County Planning Commission approves plan to bring old school back to life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A facelift is in the works for the historic old Galbraith School in South Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next. The school dates back to 1930 when it was built and used as an elementary school. Unfortunately, the historic building has been sitting vacant for quite some time and one group is trying to bring it back to life by turning the school into multiuse apartments.
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge shows more growth in 2022 with billions planned in construction projects for 2023
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear revealed on Thursday that Pigeon Forge once again broke economic records last year with a $2.1 billion economy with a $200 billion plan for new construction. More hotels, more attractions and new places to stay for residents were all on...
Rural Metro crews extinguish brush fire in North Knox Co. that spread to 'several structures'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — UPDATE (5 p.m.): Rural Metro said that the fire had been extinguished by 5 p.m. Friday. Knox County Rural Metro responded to a brush fire Friday north of Halls that had spread to several structures. According to Rural Metro, crews responded to the fire around...
Lenoir City man’s dream to build restaurant continues despite suspected arson
A Lenoir City man isn't giving up his dream to build a restaurant that he can pass down to his granddaughter despite a suspected arson destroying the building he planned to house it in.
Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
Amazon 'on track to open' distribution center in Alcoa this year, hiring process to start early summer
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount Partnership said Thursday that they were working with Amazon to start the hiring process for their new Alcoa facility. The 634,000-square-foot building is expected to be a distribution center, located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon delayed the timeline to a June 2023 opening.
wvlt.tv
Brush fire out after spreading to ‘several structures:’ Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials. The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area. WVLT News...
10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
WBIR
Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
Blount Memorial Hospital sued Blount County and the Blount County Mayor in Chancery Court. This week, the county responded.
GSMNP closes Cherokee Orchard Road at Twin Creeks due to downed trees
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed at Twin Creeks due to downed trees. It said Gatlinburg is working on a downed tree near the boundary that may cause a temporary closure. Cherokee Orchard Road is connected...
Prescribed burns planned in Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Staff with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they are planning to conduct burn operations in around 925 acres of fields in the Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13, according to a release from GSMNP. They said the burns are expected to start Feb. 13...
Knoxville Area Urban League to host annual meeting for first time with new CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a week, the Knoxville Area Urban League's new CEO is expected to be at the organization's annual members meeting. The meeting is meant to recognize the board and members of KAUL, while also celebrating the work they've done over the past year. That work includes helping people in Knoxville pay rent, as well as hosting a health fair where people could find many kinds of services including vaccines.
Rural Metro implementing extra training to expand services on House Mountain
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said it is implementing new tools and staff are undergoing new training so the organization can expand its options when responding to 911 calls on House Mountain. The mountain is about 2,000 feet tall, and its steep elevation can make responding to calls difficult.
Stories from The Strip: How Cumberland Avenue's history could come full circle
Over the last century, Cumberland Avenue has evolved from an affluent neighborhood to a nightclub hotspot to The Strip. New developments may bring it full circle. Elizabeth Sims, Grace King (10News) Published: 10:08 AM EST February 8, 2023. Updated: 11:27 PM EST February 8, 2023. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The history of...
Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville fire station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department's Western Avenue station will be home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) in the state, the department announced on Friday, Feb 10. The SHBB allows women to safely surrender a baby without face-to-face interaction. Surrendering a baby in Tennessee is...
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
WBIR
Alcoa Amazon to begin hiring soon
The Alcoa Amazon facility is preparing to begin its hiring process. The Blount partnership will begin hiring in late May.
10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.
WBIR
