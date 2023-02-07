ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The 74

‘An Earthquake’: Judge Rules PA School Funding Unconstitutional, Must Be Changed

Updated A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ruled the state’s school funding formula unconstitutional, noting it leaves poor districts unable to afford the teachers, counselors, curriculum and building repairs necessary to meet students’ needs  — and keep them safe.  After an eight-year legal battle, Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s decision came down resoundingly on the side of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PennLive.com

It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters

When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents’ rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans laid the groundwork for some top legislative priorities during a Wednesday hearing that examined public funding for charter schools and voucher programs, as well as increasing parents’ oversight of school curriculum. The Republican chair of the Education and the Workforce Committee, North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, provided a forum for […] The post U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents’ rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
COLORADO STATE
WBRE

Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tough conversations in a Luzerne County School District Thursday night involving a budget hole and possible teacher layoffs. School officials say it could lead to the layoffs of more than two dozen teachers in the future. The Crestwood School District is currently facing a $2.7 million deficit as it […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
MINNESOTA STATE

