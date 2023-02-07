Read full article on original website
Related
House kills bill to provide free breakfast, lunch in public schools
House Republicans killed a bill that would require each Virginia public elementary and secondary school board to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in a 5-3 party-line vote. The bill, HB 1967, introduced by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, was reviewed during the Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee meeting Tuesday. The...
‘An Earthquake’: Judge Rules PA School Funding Unconstitutional, Must Be Changed
Updated A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ruled the state’s school funding formula unconstitutional, noting it leaves poor districts unable to afford the teachers, counselors, curriculum and building repairs necessary to meet students’ needs — and keep them safe. After an eight-year legal battle, Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s decision came down resoundingly on the side of […]
New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters
When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
Lawmakers propose restricting public tuition money to private schools
A bill in the Vermont Senate would cut off public tuition dollars to most independent schools, except for a handful of historic institutions and therapeutic schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers propose restricting public tuition money to private schools.
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
Judge convicts Pa. woman who yelled Pelosi threats at Capitol riot
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to br
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday.
Vermont Supreme Court upholds noncitizen voting
Legal residents who are not U.S. citizens can continue to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski.
KCCI.com
Senate subcommittee moves plan forward to restrict LGBTQ concepts in schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday, an Iowa Senate subcommittee moveda bill forward that would restrict LGBTQ topics in schools. The bill is more expansive than the other plans seen so far this session. It would also create harsher penalties for school districts. This bill would ban school districts...
U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents’ rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans laid the groundwork for some top legislative priorities during a Wednesday hearing that examined public funding for charter schools and voucher programs, as well as increasing parents’ oversight of school curriculum. The Republican chair of the Education and the Workforce Committee, North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, provided a forum for […] The post U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents’ rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
House votes to overturn DC criminal code and voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has launched the first salvo in what could be a long-running feud with the District of Columbia over self-government in the nation’s capital. In back-to-back votes, the House voted Thursday to overturn a sweeping rewrite of the criminal code passed by the...
Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tough conversations in a Luzerne County School District Thursday night involving a budget hole and possible teacher layoffs. School officials say it could lead to the layoffs of more than two dozen teachers in the future. The Crestwood School District is currently facing a $2.7 million deficit as it […]
‘It’s just crazy’: Republicans attack US child labor laws as violations rise
Changes lawmakers are seeking, such as expanding types of approved work, will potentially ‘put kids in dangerous situations’
Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
Republican led NC Supreme Court to rehear electoral maps and voter ID decisions
In 2018, a majority of state voters decided to amend the state Constitution to require a photo ID to vote, but the requirement has been on hold ever since then.
WA Supreme Court rules on Richland school board recall
Three board members voted a year ago to defy Washington’s indoor mask mandate.
Comments / 0