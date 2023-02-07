Read full article on original website
WCAX
Flynn to host free event in honor of Vermont’s Black-lived experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Flynn Theater will host a free celebration in honor of Black History Month. “The Black Experience 2023″ on Feb. 25 celebrates Vermont’s Black community. Organizer Emiliano Void says they’re bringing in both national and local talent for the event, as well as...
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, February 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VINS in Queechee is hosting an exciting event today. Catch their unique version of The Dating Game at 11:00 a.m. You’ll learn about the courtship rituals of bachelor birds featuring resident VINS raptors. It’s free with museum admission and a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
WCAX
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
WCAX
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
WCAX
New play chronicles 4 generations of Black women in America
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A play on stage in White River Junction tells the story of four generations of Black women and the memories they wrestle with. The production of “‘Bov Water” at Northern Stage was written by Dartmouth alum Celeste Jennings. She says the story is about memories that are both intentionally and accidentally forgotten. Jennings hopes the audience can relate the story to their own family history and feel proud of its lineage.
WCAX
Rutland Area and Windham NAACP host 'Love, Not Blood Campaign'
WCAX
A Taste of Abyssinia owner shares flavor and culture with Vermonters
WCAX
Student artwork in the spotlight at Upper Valley gallery
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Student artwork is in the spotlight at a gallery in the Upper Valley. About 100 students are taking part in this year’s high school exhibition at the AVA Gallery in Lebanon. It is the art center’s 15th year welcoming young artists. This year, the students...
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
capeandislands.org
UVM officials apologize to Vt. state-recognized tribes while Odanak reps continue to denounce them
A University of Vermont official apologized for causing harm to state-recognized tribes through an event hosted by the school last spring. A 2002 report by the state attorney general's office, when one group was applying for federal recognition, came to the same conclusion. But the groups reject those claims, and...
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX
Kids get creative for Essex High School's 'Anything but a Backpack Day'
WCAX
N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
WCAX
How an Upper Valley library system is working to help save lives
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When you think of public libraries, you think of a place to come together to share information or a resource for the community. In Lebanon, New Hampshire, they are also a stark reminder that drug addiction continues to be a problem. “You used to be...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
Super Senior: Jean Richardson
NORTH FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. A native of England, she has called Vermont home for close to 50 years, living in an 1830 vintage house in North Ferrisburgh. “It’s a gorgeous old place,” Richardson said, showing off her sugaring facility. “I set it up as a one-woman sugaring operation.” But that’s not the only thing on tap. Her hens are around the corner.
