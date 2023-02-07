ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut lawmakers approve renewal of bipartisan budget control agreement

Connecticut lawmakers have renewed a 2017 bipartisan budget control agreement for an additional five years. The original agreement produced $9 billion in state surpluses over the past four years. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said lawmakers from both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly support the extension of the budget controls...
Hochul backs $455 million Belmont Park redevelopment plan

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is backing a proposed $455 million plan to redevelop Belmont Park on Long Island. “Belmont has long been a crown jewel in American horse racing, but was built over a century ago, and has not been renovated since 1968,” said David O’Rourke, CEO and president of the New York Racing Association (NYRA).
Connecticut long-term care workers lobby for $25 an hour by 2025

Unionized long-term care workers gathered at Connecticut’s Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday to demand higher wages. They want to make a minimum of $25 an hour by 2025. The state has a huge budget surplus, that’s why his members are demanding the wage hike ahead of Governor...
Plattsburgh's mayor appointed to NYCOM executive committee

Plattsburgh’s mayor has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced his appointment Thursday to the organization that advocates for cities and villages across New York state. In a statement he cites NYCOM president Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray saying the Democrat’s “energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM.”
Many eyes on Connecticut budget, which must address inequalities

Connecticut legislators will look through a different lens Wednesday when Gov. Ned Lamont proposes the next state budget. For the first time in state history, the governor must demonstrate what that plan will do to address longstanding inequalities in education, health care, housing and economic opportunity — particularly along racial and economic lines.
Program encourages Connecticut residents of color to run for office

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and the Campaign School at Yale are hosting a training program designed to build the skills of people of color wanting to run for public office. The program, called "Representation Matters: Running for Local Office and Civic Engagement", is a free, two-day virtual training session...
Breaking down the budget

Connecticut lawmakers weigh in on Governor Ned Lamont’s budget proposal. A bill in New York could shake up how residents recycle. And Connecticut residents react to the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the...
Connecticut cracks down on illegal cannabis marketing to children

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on the illegal sale of THC products. He has sued five retailers for allegedly selling the drug in packaging attractive to children. Tong said the products, called delta-8, are being packaged like snack foods. In Connecticut, a product with more than .3%...
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Sound Bites: A Connecticut high school mired in racism, safe zones on Long Island for online shopping

Good afternoon — state governments have reacted in various ways to President Biden’s State of the Union Address last night, with some polarizing opinions. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont described the address as “restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and uniting the country”, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul also approved of “efforts to combat the gun violence crisis.” She added, “President Biden is right: America's best days are ahead of us.”
Western Massachusetts non-profits gather items for victims of Turkey earthquake

Western Massachusetts non-profits are gathering supplies to send to Turkey after major earthquakes hit that country and Syria earlier this week. In a large room at the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam, eight women sorted bags of donated winter clothing. Halil Kuzu volunteers with the group, which serves the local...
Sound Bites: Grand Central Madison opens Feb. 27

Good Afternoon — Super Bowl betting is estimated to reach $16 billion when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A slice of those bets will come from mobile sports betting available in 33 states, including Connecticut and New York. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:
