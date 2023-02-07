Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Connecticut lawmakers approve renewal of bipartisan budget control agreement
Connecticut lawmakers have renewed a 2017 bipartisan budget control agreement for an additional five years. The original agreement produced $9 billion in state surpluses over the past four years. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said lawmakers from both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly support the extension of the budget controls...
wshu.org
Lamont presents his $50.5 billion two-year state budget plan to lawmakers
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont presented his next two-year budget plan to a joint session of the state General Assembly on Wednesday. Lamont said the $50.5 billion proposal is focused on making Connecticut a more affordable place to live. “This is a budget that is built to expand opportunity for all...
wshu.org
Hochul backs $455 million Belmont Park redevelopment plan
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is backing a proposed $455 million plan to redevelop Belmont Park on Long Island. “Belmont has long been a crown jewel in American horse racing, but was built over a century ago, and has not been renovated since 1968,” said David O’Rourke, CEO and president of the New York Racing Association (NYRA).
wshu.org
Connecticut long-term care workers lobby for $25 an hour by 2025
Unionized long-term care workers gathered at Connecticut’s Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday to demand higher wages. They want to make a minimum of $25 an hour by 2025. The state has a huge budget surplus, that’s why his members are demanding the wage hike ahead of Governor...
wshu.org
Connecticut students to receive free school lunches after legislative vote
All Connecticut K-12 students will be receiving free school meals after legislative approval. The state General Assembly vote restores free meals for students for the remainder of the academic year after federal funding expired in September. “The extension shows that we are committed to our kids and shows that we...
wshu.org
CT Paid Leave Authority to withhold $375,000 from claims company for missing performance goals
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will recoup money from a private vendor that handles its claims process after the company failed to meet performance targets in the program’s first year. The authority signed a $72 million contract with insurance giant Aflac in 2021 to handle claims administration for the...
wshu.org
Bill shifts reducing plastic and paper waste in New York to manufacturers
A bill proposed in New York would put the onus on corporations to reduce the amount of plastic and paper packaging they use, and relieve the burden placed on local governments. The goal is to reduce the tons of garbage that ends up at landfills. The measure would require companies...
wshu.org
Plattsburgh's mayor appointed to NYCOM executive committee
Plattsburgh’s mayor has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced his appointment Thursday to the organization that advocates for cities and villages across New York state. In a statement he cites NYCOM president Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray saying the Democrat’s “energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM.”
wshu.org
Connecticut's two major utilities call for reform to energy markets to combat rising prices
Utilities Eversource and United Illuminating spoke Tuesday with legislators on Connecticut’s Energy and Technology Committee to discuss a massive rate hike that hit the bills of residential electric customers starting Jan. 1. Consumer advocates, state legislators and utility leaders have said the price hikes aren’t the direct fault of...
wshu.org
Many eyes on Connecticut budget, which must address inequalities
Connecticut legislators will look through a different lens Wednesday when Gov. Ned Lamont proposes the next state budget. For the first time in state history, the governor must demonstrate what that plan will do to address longstanding inequalities in education, health care, housing and economic opportunity — particularly along racial and economic lines.
wshu.org
Program encourages Connecticut residents of color to run for office
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and the Campaign School at Yale are hosting a training program designed to build the skills of people of color wanting to run for public office. The program, called "Representation Matters: Running for Local Office and Civic Engagement", is a free, two-day virtual training session...
wshu.org
Breaking down the budget
Connecticut lawmakers weigh in on Governor Ned Lamont’s budget proposal. A bill in New York could shake up how residents recycle. And Connecticut residents react to the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the...
wshu.org
Connecticut foster parents seek ‘bill of rights’ to ensure they’re heard
Connecticut’s foster parents want to be able to tell judges and officials their thoughts about what’s best for the kids in their care, and they want to ensure that they’re heard— elements of what they hope will become a “foster parents’ bill of rights” in new legislation.
wshu.org
UConn president: Hartford XL Center games could be reevaluated in wake of state budget proposal
University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric is reacting to Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget plan, which proposes cutting some of UConn’s state funding. The move would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million in 2025. In comments to a UConn journalism class...
wshu.org
Connecticut cracks down on illegal cannabis marketing to children
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on the illegal sale of THC products. He has sued five retailers for allegedly selling the drug in packaging attractive to children. Tong said the products, called delta-8, are being packaged like snack foods. In Connecticut, a product with more than .3%...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
wshu.org
Sound Bites: A Connecticut high school mired in racism, safe zones on Long Island for online shopping
Good afternoon — state governments have reacted in various ways to President Biden’s State of the Union Address last night, with some polarizing opinions. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont described the address as “restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and uniting the country”, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul also approved of “efforts to combat the gun violence crisis.” She added, “President Biden is right: America's best days are ahead of us.”
wshu.org
Western Massachusetts non-profits gather items for victims of Turkey earthquake
Western Massachusetts non-profits are gathering supplies to send to Turkey after major earthquakes hit that country and Syria earlier this week. In a large room at the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam, eight women sorted bags of donated winter clothing. Halil Kuzu volunteers with the group, which serves the local...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s Syrian community calls for federal support as rescue efforts continue
Monday’s earthquake in Syria and Turkey brought the world's attention to a region that was unstable before disaster struck. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with Dylan Connor, a Stratford resident who is a member of the Syrian American Council, to hear about what’s being done for victims and their community.
wshu.org
Sound Bites: Grand Central Madison opens Feb. 27
Good Afternoon — Super Bowl betting is estimated to reach $16 billion when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A slice of those bets will come from mobile sports betting available in 33 states, including Connecticut and New York. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:
Comments / 0