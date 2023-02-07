Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming rate. But some say a proposed law aimed at protecting those workers might not be the answer. Violence in the emergency department is now in the spotlight at the...
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’
Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote
“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
WCAX
N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned that not enough kids are being tested. Sen. Hassan proposes...
WCAX
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
capeandislands.org
UVM officials apologize to Vt. state-recognized tribes while Odanak reps continue to denounce them
A University of Vermont official apologized for causing harm to state-recognized tribes through an event hosted by the school last spring. A 2002 report by the state attorney general's office, when one group was applying for federal recognition, came to the same conclusion. But the groups reject those claims, and...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
NY addressing two issues in Biden’s State of the Union
In part of his State of the Union Address, President Biden pointed to two issues that must be addressed: affordability and protecting children online. Here in New York, legislation has been introduced to alleviate both.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
WCAX
Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
WCAX
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns. Last year, lawmakers gave the greenlight to allow Vermonters to amend their birth certificates to match their gender identities, including the nonbinary marker X. But some parents wanted to be able...
WCAX
New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria
An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels terrorist orgs. Updated:...
WCAX
Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday is hosting a virtual event to discuss ongoing efforts to clean up Lake Champlain. The DEC recently released its Vermont Clean Water Initiative Annual Performance Report, which summarizes the state’s clean water efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution in Lake Champlain and other waterways and explains how more than $337 million has been spent on projects.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
Comments / 1