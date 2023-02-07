ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
