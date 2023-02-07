If you’ve never seen a bald eagle swoop down to attack a grizzly bear (like most of us), brace yourself because you’re about to. Captioned perfectly as “Bald eagle swoops down and hits grizzly bear in the face,” the encounter was filmed on the Naknek River by fisherman Bill Shawler. As his one-in-a-million footage shows, the experienced angler was boating along the Naknek when a grizzly started traversing the shoreline alongside. A pro, Shawler kept fishing as he filmed the behemoth bruin.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO