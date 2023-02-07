Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Pamela Anderson Said She Doesn't Want To Disrupt Tommy Lee's Marriage, But Her Text Messages Allegedly Tell A Different Story
Pamela Anderson's alleged texts to Tommy Lee have raised suspicions over her more innocent claims about not disrupting his marriage.
Comments / 0