Honorees for 2023 Santa Cruz NEXTies announced, featuring Mak Nova, Apéro Club, Cruz Foam, and more

Take a look at the trailblazing honorees of the 2023 NEXTies Awards, ranging from rocking musicians to innovative start-ups.

Are you ready for this year's NEXTies Awards ? On pause for the last few years due to COVID, Lookout and Event Santa Cruz have now partnered together to bring the beloved event back better than ever on March 31st, 2023 at Woodhouse Brewing.

NEXTies has been THE Santa Cruz County award show celebrating the up and coming doers in our county for the last ten years. Past winners include 11th Hour in 2019, musician Taylor Rae in 2017, Venus Spirits in 2016, Nina Simon from the MAH in 2013, and Jacob Martinez from Digital NEST in 2012.

After taking in over 1,000 nominations here are your 2023 NEXTies:

Now that you've seen our exciting lineup of honorees, put on your best outfit and celebrate the people who make Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz! Come out to enjoy food and drink from local vendors such as Scrumptious Fish & Chips, Pana Foodtruck, Woodhouse Brewing, and more. Listen to amazing live music performances from all our musical honorees. The NEXTies will take place on Friday, March 31 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Woodhouse Blending & Brewing in Santa Cruz, CA.

Band of the Year: SUPERBLUME

Musician of the Year: MAK NOVA

Visual Artist of the Year: ABI MUSTAPHA

Performing Artist of the Year: DJ MONK EARL

Food Biz of the Year: PANA FOOD TRUCK

Foodie of the Year: JESSICA YARR

Best in Booze of the Year: THE APÉRO CLUB

Hip Hang Out of the Year: WOODHOUSE BREWING

Non-Profit of the Year: BLACK SURF CLUB SANTA CRUZ

Community Builder of the Year: ISABEL CONTRERAS

Giveback Person of the Year: OSCAR CORCOLES

Health & Wellness Leader of the Year: CAMPESINA WOMB JUSTICE

Innovative Business of the Year: CRUZ FOAM

New Business of the Year: COLLECTIVE SANTA CRUZ

Entrepreneur of the Year: NICOLE FISCHER

Athlete of the Year: HEALEY SKELTON

Educator of the Year: JESSICA CARRASCO

Young Leader of the Year: AMY CANIZAL FLORES

Lifetime Award: MARIAELENA DE LA GARZA

