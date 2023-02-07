Honorees for 2023 Santa Cruz NEXTies announced, featuring Mak Nova, Apéro Club, Cruz Foam, and more
PROMOTED CONTENT
PRESENTED BY Lookout & Event Santa Cruz .
Are you ready for this year's NEXTies Awards ? On pause for the last few years due to COVID, Lookout and Event Santa Cruz have now partnered together to bring the beloved event back better than ever on March 31st, 2023 at Woodhouse Brewing.
NEXTies has been THE Santa Cruz County award show celebrating the up and coming doers in our county for the last ten years. Past winners include 11th Hour in 2019, musician Taylor Rae in 2017, Venus Spirits in 2016, Nina Simon from the MAH in 2013, and Jacob Martinez from Digital NEST in 2012.
After taking in over 1,000 nominations here are your 2023 NEXTies:
- Band of the Year - Superblume
- Musician of the Year - Mak Nova
- Visual Artist of the Year - Abi Mustapha
- Performing Artist of the Year - DJ Monk Earl
- Food Business of the Year - Pana Food Truck
- Foodie of the Year - Jessica Yarr
- Best in Booze of The Year - The Apéro Club
- Hip Hang Out of the Year - Woodhouse Brewing
- Non-Profit of the Year - Black Surf Club Santa Cruz
- Community Builder of the Year - Isabel Contreras
- Giveback Person of the Year - Oscar Corcoles
- Health & Wellness Leader of the Year - Campesina Womb Justice
- Innovative Business of the Year - Cruz Foam
- New Business of the Year - Collective Santa Cruz
- Entrepreneur of the Year - Nicole Fischer
- Athlete of the Year – Healey Skelton
- Educator of the Year - Jessica Carrasco
- Young Leader of the Year - Amy Canizal Flores
- Lifetime Award - MariaElena De La Garza
Now that you've seen our exciting lineup of honorees, put on your best outfit and celebrate the people who make Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz! Come out to enjoy food and drink from local vendors such as Scrumptious Fish & Chips, Pana Foodtruck, Woodhouse Brewing, and more. Listen to amazing live music performances from all our musical honorees. The NEXTies will take place on Friday, March 31 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Woodhouse Blending & Brewing in Santa Cruz, CA.
Comments / 0