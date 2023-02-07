ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honorees for 2023 Santa Cruz NEXTies announced, featuring Mak Nova, Apéro Club, Cruz Foam, and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LadTj_0kfgHSdD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1wO3_0kfgHSdD00
Take a look at the trailblazing honorees of the 2023 NEXTies Awards, ranging from rocking musicians to innovative start-ups.

PRESENTED BY Lookout & Event Santa Cruz

Are you ready for this year's NEXTies Awards ? On pause for the last few years due to COVID, Lookout and Event Santa Cruz have now partnered together to bring the beloved event back better than ever on March 31st, 2023 at Woodhouse Brewing.

NEXTies has been THE Santa Cruz County award show celebrating the up and coming doers in our county for the last ten years. Past winners include 11th Hour in 2019, musician Taylor Rae in 2017, Venus Spirits in 2016, Nina Simon from the MAH in 2013, and Jacob Martinez from Digital NEST in 2012.

After taking in over 1,000 nominations here are your 2023 NEXTies:

Now that you've seen our exciting lineup of honorees, put on your best outfit and celebrate the people who make Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz! Come out to enjoy food and drink from local vendors such as Scrumptious Fish & Chips, Pana Foodtruck, Woodhouse Brewing, and more. Listen to amazing live music performances from all our musical honorees. The NEXTies will take place on Friday, March 31 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Woodhouse Blending & Brewing in Santa Cruz, CA.

Band of the Year: SUPERBLUME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI3LH_0kfgHSdD00

Musician of the Year: MAK NOVA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRLUN_0kfgHSdD00

Visual Artist of the Year: ABI MUSTAPHA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUdcL_0kfgHSdD00

Performing Artist of the Year: DJ MONK EARL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsPKD_0kfgHSdD00

Food Biz of the Year: PANA FOOD TRUCK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgzUz_0kfgHSdD00

Foodie of the Year: JESSICA YARR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IG8Jn_0kfgHSdD00

Best in Booze of the Year: THE APÉRO CLUB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AAoQ_0kfgHSdD00

Hip Hang Out of the Year: WOODHOUSE BREWING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSFKn_0kfgHSdD00

Non-Profit of the Year: BLACK SURF CLUB SANTA CRUZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATHB4_0kfgHSdD00

Community Builder of the Year: ISABEL CONTRERAS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO7ev_0kfgHSdD00

Giveback Person of the Year: OSCAR CORCOLES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Pg7v_0kfgHSdD00

Health & Wellness Leader of the Year: CAMPESINA WOMB JUSTICE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8Fed_0kfgHSdD00

Innovative Business of the Year: CRUZ FOAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9LMx_0kfgHSdD00

New Business of the Year: COLLECTIVE SANTA CRUZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1a7E_0kfgHSdD00

Entrepreneur of the Year: NICOLE FISCHER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbnRO_0kfgHSdD00

Athlete of the Year: HEALEY SKELTON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gw6Tm_0kfgHSdD00

Educator of the Year: JESSICA CARRASCO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0LYd_0kfgHSdD00

Young Leader of the Year: AMY CANIZAL FLORES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iS8yn_0kfgHSdD00

Lifetime Award: MARIAELENA DE LA GARZA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1De42G_0kfgHSdD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whBan_0kfgHSdD00

Get your tickets today!

Lookout Santa Cruz

I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.

Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'One more step toward healing': Scotts Valley High community commemorates suicide death of Mateo Deihl

One year ago, a 15-year-old freshman who exuded universal kindness took his own life. His parents say they detailed in multiple letters to the Scotts Valley Unified School District, over many months, incidents of harassment, discrimination and bullying at the middle and high schools. Those who attended the celebration of Mateo Deihl say they're hopeful that an increase in kindness and acceptance in a community that has struggled with those virtues will be his legacy.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Assistant Vice President Branch Manager, Scotts Valley at Bay Federal Credit Union. Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Visual Arts Tool Coordinator at Cabrillo College.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes

Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Major Highway 1 tree removal making way for new lanes, pedestrian overcrossing

Highway 1 will begin to look a bit different starting in April, with partial bus-on-shoulder lanes and exit-only auxiliary lanes set to break ground between 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive. Though the goal is to improve efficiency for Santa Cruz County car and bus commuters alike, some have raised concerns that the projects will bring little to no traffic improvement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic

Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

