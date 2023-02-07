Michigan OL Recruit Sets Return Visit to Ohio State

Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily

February 7

One of the nation's hottest offensive line recruits will return to Columbus in one month's time.

Andrew Dennis, the Mount Pleasant (Mich.) High School offensive line recruit, has been busy on the visit trail and he will be back in Columbus next month. He announced the plans to return to OSU over the weekend via social media.

Dennis plans on graduating from MPHS in December, setting the track to enroll at his college of choice in January. Ahead of that, he will navigate a recruiting process including more than one dozen FBS scholarship options to date.

Ohio State has hosted the 6-foot-5 prospect on multiple occasions to date, yet a verbal scholarship offer has yet to be extended.

February 4

One of Ohio State's top quarterback targets will soon be in Columbus.

Prentice 'Air' Noland, the Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes state champion quarterback in the class of 2024, has been busy on the visit trail and has more trips in the works moving forward. Per 247Sports, one of the next visits should be to Columbus for a closer look at the Buckeyes.

OSU is searching for its quarterback recruit in the class after Dylan Raiola de-committed from Ryan Day's program in December. As the Arizona native focuses on Georgia, USC and Nebraska, among others, the Buckeyes have increased efforts towards Noland.

A dual-threat with plenty of size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) coming off of a banner, undefeated state championship season with gaudy production (4,000-plus passing yards, 55 touchdowns), Noland's stock has never been higher.

Not only has the Buckeyes' coaching staff been pushing for Noland as the year turned, but it just signed one of his top passing targets from the state title team in blue-chip tight end Jelani Thurman . The elder LHHS standout is already enrolled for good in Columbus.

Outside of Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Miami are among the programs most consistently communicating with the rising-senior recruit.

February 2

Ohio State did not sign a running back recruit in the class of 2023 so it's not hard to see why the position is a priority as the 2024 cycle ramps up.

One of the nation's best, Jordan Marshall, has trimmed his list and the Buckeyes made his final four. The in-state star from Cincinnati Moeller has Michigan, Wisconsin and Tennessee still in the mix along with the Buckeyes, he confirmed via social media Thursday.

Marshall, who also plays baseball, averaged nearly 11 yards per carry as a junior in 2022 according to MaxPreps . He earned his Buckeye scholarship offer from Ryan Day and Tony Alford after a strong camp performance last summer.

February 1

Jeremiah Smith is the talk of the class of 2024 after his run over the last two months, helping Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna to another state championship and kicking off the offseason circuit with wow plays each time out.

The junior's role as a Buckeye ambassador will also continue to be a storyline to follow and he doesn't have to look hard for a primary target in high school and 7-on-7 club teammate Joshisa Trader. "Jojo" worked on both sides of the ball to help win the state crown and he could project on offense or defense at the next level, with OSU of course heavy on his trail.

Smith is helping the cause.

“We talked about going to college together, and he went with Ohio State early," Trader told Fan Nation's Brian Smith over the weekend. "I didn’t want to commit early.”

Trader is currently ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver projection in the 2024 class, over Smith, in the ESPN 300.

Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader during the state title run at CMHS. Brian Smith

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !