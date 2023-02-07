Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Lipsey looks to find more ways to help win games after all-conference freshman campaignThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes and Spartans Clash on Super Sunday
TICKETS: Single-game and group tickets available for all remaining men’s basketball games. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will host Michigan State on Sunday in the first of two meetings this season between the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Seven Wins and Four NCAA B Standard Times Cap Day One of Ohio State Winter Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The No. 5 women’s swim team and the No. 8 men’s swim team hosted the first day of the Ohio State Winter Invitational on Friday. Evan Fentress, Jack Burroughs, Jay Johnson and Brandon Day made up the winning team in the 200 free relay (1:19.60), including the three-fastest splits in the event.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Buckeyes Drop Series Opener at Notre Dame, 2-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost to Notre Dame, 2-1, Friday evening in Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. The Irish scored once in each of the first two periods before the Buckeyes got on the board with a power play goal in the third. Ohio State was unable to find the back of the net for the equalizer.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Split Squads on the Road This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team hits the road for the first time this season, splitting the team for meets in California and Michigan. The scarlet squad travels to Palo Alto, Calif. to compete in the Stanford Invitational on Feb. 11-12 while the gray squad heads to Ann Arbor, Mich. to compete against Michigan on Feb. 12.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Cleveland State Next at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium
ADDITIONAL INFO: Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium | Men’s Lacrosse Tickets | Stadium Policies | Schedule | Roster. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team continues its season-opening home stand this weekend against in-state foe Cleveland State. The Buckeyes (1-0, 0-0 B1G) look to earn their second victory in as many weeks as they face off against the Vikings Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Shut Out Auburn 4-0 to Start ITA National Indoors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6-seeded Ohio State women’s tennis team opened play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle with a 4-0 win over Auburn Friday morning. The Buckeyes won the doubles point and three straight-set singles matches to advance to the quarterfinals. Ohio State will play the winner of the match between No. 3 seed Texas A&M and San Diego Saturday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens New Stadium with 18-6 Victory
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Buckeyes christened their spectacular new Lacrosse Stadium with a season-opening, 18-6 victory over Robert Morris Friday afternoon. The game also represented the start of Season No. 4 for head coach Amy Bokker. “What a great atmosphere,” Bokker said following the game. “The team...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Spring Season at Puerto Rico Classic
Dates: Feb. 12-14 Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club — Rio Grande, P.R. Tee Times: Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. ET all three days. Teams: Purdue, College of Charleston, East Tennessee State, Georgia, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio State. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Mourns the Loss of Dimitrious Stanley
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program is mourning the loss of Dimitrious Stanley, the leading receiver on the 1996 Rose Bowl champion team, who has passed away after a nearly four-year battle with prostate cancer. Stanley, who leaves a wife and young daughter, was 48. A four-year...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Baseball Season Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Under first-year skipper Bill Mosiello, the Buckeyes are primed for an exciting 2023 season, which kicks off Feb. 17-20 versus UCONN in the Sunshine State. Mosiello, who has nearly 40 years of experience in collegiate baseball and seven years of experience as a minor league manager, was named the head coach of the Buckeyes’ program in June 2022. Over the course of his career, Mosiello has had great success; he has coached over 90 MLB players, including 14 first-round draft picks and 28 MLB All-Stars, has won conference championships in the SEC, Big 12 and Big West, has made five trips to the College World Series in Omaha and has coached over 30 All-Americans and six conference players of the year.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Ohio State Hosts No. 4 Illinois in Home Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team hosts its first meet of the regular season on Saturday against No. 4 Illinois at noon ET. The meet will be broadcast live on B1G+. Fans are encouraged to wear black and stick around after the meet...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Comeback to Top No. 9 Wake Forest 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After opening the season perfect at home, No. 1 Ohio State registered its first road win on Friday night, coming back to beat No. 9 Wake Forest 4-3 in Winston-Salem. The Buckeyes remain perfect on the year at 10-0 while handing Wake Forest its first loss...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts St. Thomas This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/2 Ohio State women’s hockey team hosts its final regular season home series this weekend, Feb. 10-11 against St. Thomas. The Buckeyes (25-3-2, 20-3-1 WCHA) and Tommies (8-21-1, 3-20-1 WCHA) faceoff at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Harris and Hodges Earn B1G Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s gymnasts Payton Harris and Ella Hodges have earned Big Ten weekly awards, the conference announced Tuesday. Harris earned Freshman of the Week honors while Hodges earned a share of the Specialist of the Week award. Harris earned her second-best score of the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Thirteen Buckeyes Named to NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thirteen members of the Ohio State field hockey team on Tuesday were honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as members of the 2021 Division I National Academic Squad. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, honors collegiate student-athletes who have...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Start MIVA Season With 3-1 Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 11 Ohio State (8-3, 1-0) opened Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play against McKendree (5-3, 0-1) Thursday and came away with a 3-1 win at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 to start the MIVA season off with a win. Samuel Clark...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Weekend Homestand vs. Northwestern Thursday
TICKETS: Single-game and group tickets available for all remaining men’s basketball games. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State returns home for a pair of home games this week at Value City Arena, beginning with...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Buckeyes Fall 25-16 to No. 8 Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 5 Ohio State (12-3, 6-2) ended the Big Ten dual regular season with a 25-16 loss to No. 8 Nebraska (10-3, 6-1) Friday at the Covelli Center. Ohio State celebrated its seniors prior to the match. Malik Heinselman, Ethan Smith, Kaleb Romero and Tate Orndorff were recognized for the final time at the Covelli Center.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season, New Stadium This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team will play its first games in its new home, and of the 2023 campaign, this weekend. The Buckeyes will host Robert Morris at 3 p.m. Friday and Temple at noon Sunday in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. Admission and parking are free for all regular season home contests.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens Season This Weekend In Orlando
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 52nd season of Ohio State softball opens this weekend under clear skies and warm temperatures in Orlando, Fla. at the Black & Gold Classic on the campus of UCF. The Buckeyes have a challenging opening-weekend slate, as they’re scheduled to face two ranked teams (No....
Comments / 0