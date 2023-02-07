COLUMBUS, Ohio – Under first-year skipper Bill Mosiello, the Buckeyes are primed for an exciting 2023 season, which kicks off Feb. 17-20 versus UCONN in the Sunshine State. Mosiello, who has nearly 40 years of experience in collegiate baseball and seven years of experience as a minor league manager, was named the head coach of the Buckeyes’ program in June 2022. Over the course of his career, Mosiello has had great success; he has coached over 90 MLB players, including 14 first-round draft picks and 28 MLB All-Stars, has won conference championships in the SEC, Big 12 and Big West, has made five trips to the College World Series in Omaha and has coached over 30 All-Americans and six conference players of the year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO