Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Popculture
Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Accuser, Hotel After Getting Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage
Michael Irvin is taking action against a woman who accused him of misconduct. According to TMZ Sports, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has filed a lawsuit for $100 million, alleging he's been "railroaded" with false accusations that are running his career. The woman's accusations against Irvin led to the NFL Network taking him off of Super Bowl coverage.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a close relationship with his younger brother Jackson Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can count on his brother Jackson Mahomes' passionate support at the 2023 Super Bowl. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself on social media in part by documenting his attendance at Patrick's game, cheering his brother on and dancing on the sidelines. Jackson has racked up more than one million followers on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram to date. Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did Gisele impact Tom Brady’s retirement decision?
Prior to his retirement announcement, Tom Brady apparently discussed his future with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. It’s not hard to imagine what she would’ve told him. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finally decided to call it quits after a legendary career, retiring with shelves stacked with all his accumulated trophies and accolades over the past two decades. The seven Lombardy Trophies. The three league MVPs. More Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods than one can count.
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Center Engaged to Basketball Player
A Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman is getting married to a basketball star. It was recently revealed that Hroniss Grasu asked his longtime girlfriend Sabrina Ionescu to marry him. The news comes after Grasu finished his eighth season in the NFL and his second with the Raiders. Ionescu shared the...
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Tom Brady's Underwear Thirst Trap
Tom Brady had the internet buzzing when he posted a photo of him in nothing but his underwear. And when his former teammate Rob Gronkowski saw the picture, he had some advice for the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who recently announced his retirement from the NFL. "I don't think...
Popculture
When Was the First Super Bowl Played?
Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are excited by the game as both teams are the NFL's best. But for those who are wondering about the history of the Super Bowl, the Chiefs (and Eagles) are no strangers to the big game.
Terry Bradshaw Willing to Die On-Air to Boost FOX Ratings
Terry Bradshaw Would Do Anything to Boost FOX's Ratings
Popculture
Super Bowl 2023: National Anthem Singer and Pre-Game Performances Revealed
Rihanna is not the only musician performing at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game will be preceded by three songs, including "The Star-Spangled Banner." The NFL revealed the pre-game performers' lineup on Jan. 24. Country music superstar Chris Stapleton was picked to sing the National Anthem. Stapleton,...
Popculture
Russell Wilson's Charity Accused of Fraudulent Activity
Russell Wilson just had a season to forget as quarterback for the Denver Broncos. But his off-the-field work is now taking a hit as his charity, the Why Not You Foundation, is reportedly being accused of fraudulent activity. According to USA Today, the organization had only donated 40% of its earning to charity with the rest going to employee salaries and fundraising. The foundation received $7.5 million in revenue in 2021 but only reported $2.8 million being passed on to any charitable activities.
Popculture
'Entertainment Tonight' Host Kevin Frazier Makes Super Bowl Prediction, Weighs in on Halftime Show (Exclusive)
Kevin Frazier is known for being the co-host of the syndicated news magazine show Entertainment Tonight. But before Frazier became a face in entertainment news, the 58-year-old was covering sports for ESPN and Fox Sports. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Frazier who shared his thoughts on if the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII.
