Taunton, MA

Taunton woman attends State of the Union

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
If you watched President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, there's a chance you saw someone from Taunton.

Eugénie Ouedraogo was Sen. Elizabeth Warren's guest for Tuesday night's address, and Ouedraogo was there for a special reason: Ouedraogo, like so many other parents in America, knows well the struggles of securing affordable childcare, and the kinds of benefits and opportunities that open up when you do find child care.

Ouedraogo said she doesn’t know if she could have gotten this far with her own education without the child care programs offered through Taunton-based Triumph, Inc. to watch over her and her husband Alain’s three children.

