Man convicted of stealing vehicle at knifepoint from Stevens Point Target gets 5 years

By Karen Madden, Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago
STEVENS POINT − A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to stealing a woman's car at knife point from a parking lot was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

William P. Gentry, 52, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea agreement, Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell dismissed a charge of armed robbery by use of force but considered it during sentencing.

Zell gave Gentry credit for 278 days already served in the Portage County Jail. Zell also sentenced Gentry to five years extended supervision following his prison sentence. Zell ordered Gentry to have no contact with his victim, maintain full-time employment and undergo any counseling deemed necessary as conditions of his extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, at 6:58 p.m. April 11, a 26-year-old Portage County woman reported she was in the parking lot at Target, 5300 U.S. 10 E., Stevens Point, when a man came up to her as she got out of her car.

The woman said the man grabbed her arm and said, "Give me your keys or I'll stab you." The woman said she did not see a knife.

The man grabbed the keys from the woman's hand and took her car, according to police. The woman was not hurt.

A witness said she saw the man sitting on the bench outside of Target. She said the man was sitting on the bench for the 20 minutes she was in the store. The woman said she was sitting in her vehicle when she saw the robbery take place, according to the complaint.

Police looked at surveillance video from the store and saw the man hanging around the parking lot and the robbery take place, according to the criminal complaint. The next day, a caller reported a similar man had been hanging out at a service station. Police looked at video from the station and believed it was the same man, according to the complaint.

An employee at the service station said the man said he was from Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was staying at a hotel, his truck had broken down and he was waiting for his son to pick him up, according to the complaint.

Police went to the hotel and were able to identify Gentry from information the hotel got from his driver's license when he checked in with a woman, according to the complaint.

A hotel employee said Gentry and the woman were yelling the morning of April 11 and the woman was bleeding from her left ear, according to the complaint. The woman told the employee she was taking a plane out of the area, according to the complaint.

The Springfield Police Department in Missouri found the stolen vehicle and Gentry at a motel in Springfield about two days later, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

