At its in-person launch event earlier today, OnePlus introduced a slew of devices, including the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and its first tablet as well. Of course, the big reveal was the asking price of these shiny new gizmos, and OnePlus didn't disappoint. Starting with OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, these noise-canceling wireless earbuds will hit the shelves carrying a price tag of $179 in the U.S. It will be up for grabs from Amazon and the company's official website.
SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet exists in a league of its own, far exceeding the capabilities of other traditional satellite internet services while also bypassing some of the issues that can plague cable and DSL alternatives, such as high costs and slow speeds. The service is beneficial for people who live in rural regions where high-speed internet service may not be available and where mobile coverage is minimal, leaving residents with no choice but to suffer from painfully slow downloads.
Coming to the next-generation capabilities, Microsoft is baking a dedicated chat experience in Bing that is capable of writing emails, penning LinkedIn posts, planning full-fledged travel itineraries, detailing meal plans with specific dietary needs, and more. Users can even ask it to generate music trivia game plans. Microsoft is pushing it as a co-pilot experience for web browsing in Edge. The supercharged Bing chat system lives as a sidebar in Microsoft's Edge browser, and it will do a lot more than what ChatGPT is currently capable of. With Bing chat, Microsoft is taking ChatGPT's skills to the next level by letting an AI engine combine web search activity and present it in an interactive format.
When AMD launched its Ryzen lineup of CPUs in 2017, it represented a redemption story for the company. It had been producing disappointing CPUs for a while before then. Performance on that first generation of CPUs was far from perfect and sometimes fell significantly behind what Intel offered. That didn't matter, though, since AMD delivered excellent performance per dollar. Instead of paying $500 for a mid-tier Intel, you could spend $500 and get a higher-tier AMD chip. Overclocking support across the board was one more trick AMD had up its sleeve that would earn it a lot of goodwill in the gaming and enthusiast community.
