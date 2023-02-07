ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Briefly Demos Bard, Shows Off AI-Enhanced Lens And Multisearch Features

2023 might be the year artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies finally go mainstream. Despite global layoffs affecting thousands of employees at Google and Microsoft, these companies continue to pour in a lot of resources and bet on the innovation of AI. In fact, the battle for AI supremacy heated up substantially towards the end of January 2023 when Microsoft completely blindsided Google and announced a bunch of AI-focused updates to Bing powered by Microsoft-backed AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore

Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.
The Internet Is Disturbed By The First AI Cryptid

In case all that isn't intimidating enough, according to IGN, AI also appears to have its very own computer-generated nightmares. Generative AI algorithms can now invent their own monsters, complete with unique names and consistent iconography. Perhaps the most chilling creation of AI to date is a lady called "Loab." Conceptual artist Steph Maj Swanson, who goes by "Supercomposite" on Twitter, fed an AI art generator a series of prompts, causing the algorithm to generate a chilling spectre: a bloodied woman with distorted features the system called "Loab."
How To Factory Reset An Unresponsive Android Phone

Is your Android phone unresponsive and you've already tried several fixes to no avail? You might have to reset your phone to factory settings. There are several things that could affect the performance of an Android phone — for instance, it could slow down due to a lack of free space, too many apps in the background, malware, or even a faulty battery. And you should only consider resetting your Android phone after trying to fix the common problems.
