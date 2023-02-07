Read full article on original website
You Can Use A Sleep Timer In Spotify. Here's How
Lots of people listen to music when they go to sleep, but it may not be healthy to leave it playing all night. Find out how to set up Spotify's sleep timer.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Google Briefly Demos Bard, Shows Off AI-Enhanced Lens And Multisearch Features
2023 might be the year artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies finally go mainstream. Despite global layoffs affecting thousands of employees at Google and Microsoft, these companies continue to pour in a lot of resources and bet on the innovation of AI. In fact, the battle for AI supremacy heated up substantially towards the end of January 2023 when Microsoft completely blindsided Google and announced a bunch of AI-focused updates to Bing powered by Microsoft-backed AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
How To Watch YouTube Videos That Say 'Not Available In Your Country'
It isn't very pleasant when YouTube tells you a video can't be played in your region, but with some work, you can get around this and watch what you want.
Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore
Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.
How To Encrypt A Storage Device On MacOS, And Why You Might Need To
Your macOS device has multiple layers of encryption that you can take advantage of, from built-in software to hardware security. We'll show you how to use them.
Microsoft Radically Improving Search In Cooperation With OpenAI, Dubbing It 'The New Bing'
By now, you've probably heard ad nauseam about the rise of artificial intelligence. Once the watercooler topic of geeky tech enthusiasts, the conversation about AI has exploded in recent months thanks to the release of tools like ChatGPT, which greatly advanced the scope of what a chatbot is capable of.
70mai Dash Cam Omni Review: Ambitious And Full Of Personality
The 70mai Dash Cam Omni is the sort of car accessory you can talk to. It might not be the sort of dash cam you need, but it is probably one you'll enjoy.
The Samsung Galaxy Hidden Lock Screen Feature Users Probably Never Notice
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a neat hidden feature on the lock screen that you may not know about. We'll show you how to turn it on and how to use it.
Here's How To Lock Chrome's Incognito Mode Tabs With Your Fingerprint On iPhone
Chrome on iPhone has a security measure that allows you to lock your incognito tabs behind a biometric lock. We'll show you how to enable that.
Today's Wordle Answer #602 – February 11, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle should be all too familiar to developers, but if you're having trouble with the solution, we have the solution (and the answer) if you need it.
8 Best Uses For Old Bluetooth Speakers
What's to be done with your old Bluetooth speaker, sitting in your closet, gathering dust? We've gathered a list of possibilities you might want to try.
The Internet Is Disturbed By The First AI Cryptid
In case all that isn't intimidating enough, according to IGN, AI also appears to have its very own computer-generated nightmares. Generative AI algorithms can now invent their own monsters, complete with unique names and consistent iconography. Perhaps the most chilling creation of AI to date is a lady called "Loab." Conceptual artist Steph Maj Swanson, who goes by "Supercomposite" on Twitter, fed an AI art generator a series of prompts, causing the algorithm to generate a chilling spectre: a bloodied woman with distorted features the system called "Loab."
How To Factory Reset An Unresponsive Android Phone
Is your Android phone unresponsive and you've already tried several fixes to no avail? You might have to reset your phone to factory settings. There are several things that could affect the performance of an Android phone — for instance, it could slow down due to a lack of free space, too many apps in the background, malware, or even a faulty battery. And you should only consider resetting your Android phone after trying to fix the common problems.
