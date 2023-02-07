ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 14

Wallace Ewell
2d ago

that's why i don't argue with people because folks are too crazy in this day and age and I'm definitely not going to be arguing with a stranger. All of that nonsense could've been avoided had someone had enough sense to just walk away...

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Nevada man accused of killing girlfriend during fight

SANDY VALLEY, Nev. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 61-year-old girlfriend. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Marble Avenue to a report of a shooting on Feb. 2 shortly after 9 p.m. At the scene, officers reportedly found the victim, who was identified as Deborah Wheeler by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy