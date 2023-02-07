Read full article on original website
Wallace Ewell
2d ago
that's why i don't argue with people because folks are too crazy in this day and age and I'm definitely not going to be arguing with a stranger. All of that nonsense could've been avoided had someone had enough sense to just walk away...
2
Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing Friday at park in southwest valley
UPDATE - 4:20 P.M. In a briefing, police said they responded to the area at about 12:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing near the tennis courts. The suspect was taken into custody without incident while a man suffering from a stab wound was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
Nevada man accused of killing girlfriend during fight
SANDY VALLEY, Nev. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 61-year-old girlfriend. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Marble Avenue to a report of a shooting on Feb. 2 shortly after 9 p.m. At the scene, officers reportedly found the victim, who was identified as Deborah Wheeler by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
8newsnow.com
Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
Fox5 KVVU
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Muay Thai fighter who died after an attack last week in North Las Vegas is being remembered by a local kickboxing school. Anthony Castrejon died in the hospital after taking a blow to the head from a pipe in North Las Vegas. Members who...
news3lv.com
Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says prescription drugs were stolen during an armed robbery of a business Wednesday night. According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to a reported robbery. The preliminary...
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop on Friday after thieves targeted the iconic vehicle. The catalytic converter on the 27-foot long wiener vehicle was stolen, according to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks. According to Rodriguez, his team at Penske was helped...
Physical altercation near north valley Walmart leaves one dead, police say
North Las Vegas police said one person has been sent to UMC Trauma after a physical altercation with another man in front of a business in the north valley.
8newsnow.com
Sheriff frustrated with no bail release of serial bank robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressed his displeasure with the recent jail release of an alleged serial bank robber who, along with an accomplice, is accused of either robbing or attempting to rob nine Las Vegas and Henderson banks in a 20-day period. “I learned...
Fox5 KVVU
NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.
2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says
Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson. According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”. In a message shared on...
UPDATE: Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Las Vegas west valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex after a man was found shot and later died in the Las Vegas Lakes area on Monday afternoon. The incident took place at the 8600 block of Starboard near Durango south of Sahara at approximately 2:29 p.m. Metro police officers with the Summerlin […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
