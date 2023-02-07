SANDY VALLEY, Nev. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 61-year-old girlfriend. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Marble Avenue to a report of a shooting on Feb. 2 shortly after 9 p.m. At the scene, officers reportedly found the victim, who was identified as Deborah Wheeler by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO