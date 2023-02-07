ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Cake Pan Stuck On PA Toddler Required Rescue By Firefighters

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2leF_0kfgGoQC00
The Junction Fire Company rescue the toddler from the cake pan. Photo Credit: Facebook/Junction Fire Company

Firefighters in central Pennsylvania had to rescue a 2-year-old who got her head stuck in a cake pan on Monday, Feb. 6, authorities say.

Erin Meixel's daughter Quinnley apparently pulled the center off the tube pan and stuck her head inside to wear it like a cape or a shawl while she was playing, but pretty quickly released she was stuck and help was called around 12:30 p.m., according to the authorities.

Members of the Junction Fire Company in Lewistown responded and used tin snips to cut the pan in two spots and free her.

Quinnley was unharmed and was stuck for less than five minutes.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy