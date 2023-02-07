Coming to the next-generation capabilities, Microsoft is baking a dedicated chat experience in Bing that is capable of writing emails, penning LinkedIn posts, planning full-fledged travel itineraries, detailing meal plans with specific dietary needs, and more. Users can even ask it to generate music trivia game plans. Microsoft is pushing it as a co-pilot experience for web browsing in Edge. The supercharged Bing chat system lives as a sidebar in Microsoft's Edge browser, and it will do a lot more than what ChatGPT is currently capable of. With Bing chat, Microsoft is taking ChatGPT's skills to the next level by letting an AI engine combine web search activity and present it in an interactive format.

3 DAYS AGO