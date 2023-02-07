ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County extends disaster declaration until March 9 after ice storm

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uK2bV_0kfgGeaw00

The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday extended a disaster declaration following the recent winter ice storm. The declaration will expire on March 9.

County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration on Jan. 31 to activate the recovery and rehabilitation steps outlined in the county's Emergency Management Plan. To receive a federal disaster declaration, the state must demonstrate that its uninsured damage meets or exceeds $51,587,544 and Williamson County’s damage must meet or exceed $2,704,035.48, according to a county news release. It said a federal disaster declaration could allow for people with property damage to receive some financial assistance, such as low interest loans.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to report their property damage to the state at damage.tdem.texas.gov/.

Additionally, the Commissioners Court announced that the Williamson County Landfill at 600 Landfill Road in Hutto is accepting clean brush for a reduced fee.

Waste Management is offering a reduced fee of $10 plus tax per pickup load of limbs and clean brush through Feb. 19. The court also approved waiving its 6.5% fee for those loads. This payment scale is for non-commercial vehicles and excludes trailers. The normal charge for clean brush/wood is $8.64 per cubic yard. Trash/debris is $46.90 per ton.

County officials said residents in the unincorporated area of the county may burn brush if it is not against their deed restrictions and if they have checked with their emergency service district to see if a permit is required.

A list of ESD phone numbers is available here.

During the ice storm on Feb. 3, Oncor reported 14,429 people without power in Williamson County. As of Tuesday afternoon, its outage map showed 18 outages affecting 121,637 customers.

The company issued a statement on its outage map on Feb. 3 saying that customers in the Round Rock, Taylor, Killeen and Temple areas had "received some of the heaviest ice accumulation causing significant damage to power lines and poles."

"Resources have been working in many areas (often not visible from the road) to remove vegetation and debris. Additional resources are in your vicinity today assisting with restoration efforts as it may require multiple crews to remove vegetation, repair poles and replace wires."

Comments / 0

Related
wimberleyview.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents

The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm

LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy