Williamson County extends disaster declaration until March 9 after ice storm

The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday extended a disaster declaration following the recent winter ice storm. The declaration will expire on March 9.

County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration on Jan. 31 to activate the recovery and rehabilitation steps outlined in the county's Emergency Management Plan. To receive a federal disaster declaration, the state must demonstrate that its uninsured damage meets or exceeds $51,587,544 and Williamson County’s damage must meet or exceed $2,704,035.48, according to a county news release. It said a federal disaster declaration could allow for people with property damage to receive some financial assistance, such as low interest loans.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to report their property damage to the state at damage.tdem.texas.gov/.

Additionally, the Commissioners Court announced that the Williamson County Landfill at 600 Landfill Road in Hutto is accepting clean brush for a reduced fee.

Waste Management is offering a reduced fee of $10 plus tax per pickup load of limbs and clean brush through Feb. 19. The court also approved waiving its 6.5% fee for those loads. This payment scale is for non-commercial vehicles and excludes trailers. The normal charge for clean brush/wood is $8.64 per cubic yard. Trash/debris is $46.90 per ton.

County officials said residents in the unincorporated area of the county may burn brush if it is not against their deed restrictions and if they have checked with their emergency service district to see if a permit is required.

A list of ESD phone numbers is available here.

During the ice storm on Feb. 3, Oncor reported 14,429 people without power in Williamson County. As of Tuesday afternoon, its outage map showed 18 outages affecting 121,637 customers.

The company issued a statement on its outage map on Feb. 3 saying that customers in the Round Rock, Taylor, Killeen and Temple areas had "received some of the heaviest ice accumulation causing significant damage to power lines and poles."

"Resources have been working in many areas (often not visible from the road) to remove vegetation and debris. Additional resources are in your vicinity today assisting with restoration efforts as it may require multiple crews to remove vegetation, repair poles and replace wires."