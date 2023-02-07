ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Darius Slay: Mississippi State football has 'real, true dogs, not Georgia'

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is a native of Brunswick, Georgia, and plays alongside former UGA defensive lineman Jordan Davis, but it's clear his allegiance to Mississippi State football holds strong.

Even as the Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl 57, the SEC rivalry is fresh in Slay's mind. He made that clear during Monday's opening night in Glendale, Arizona.

"Mississippi State got the dogs − the real, true dogs. Not Georgia dogs," Slay told reporters. "Boo. Tell Jordan Davis I said that."

Slay, who played under Dan Mullen from 2011-2012, is among 12 players in the Super Bowl with ties to Mississippi high schools and colleges. That includes Eagles linebacker and former Georgia Bulldog Nakobe Dean, who is a native of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Slay isn't alone in the Eagles locker room trying to defend Mississippi State − though UGA is 20-6 all-time vs. MSU, including a 45-19 win in Starkville last season. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox played at Mississippi State.

Though they'll be facing off, Slay also has defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. from the Chiefs in his corner as fellow former Mississippi State greats.

Slay is in his third season with the Eagles after being traded from the Detroit Lions in 2020. He was a second-round pick by the Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Slay earned his fifth Pro Bowl appearance this season, though he didn't participate in preparation for the Super Bowl. He was an NFL first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and a second-team All-SEC player in 2012.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

