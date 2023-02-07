Read full article on original website
IDNR seeking summer instructors for Urban Fishing Program clinics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for instructors for summer fishing clinics through the department's Urban Fishing Program. Fishing instructors are the department’s boots on the ground at free clinics hosted around the state. These are temporary positions not to exceed...
Republican lawmakers criticize Gov. Pritzker for increase in energy bills
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Some Republican lawmakers are criticizing Governor JB Pritzker for hikes in energy bills across the state. Members of the Illinois Freedom Caucus are saying Governor Pritzker is responsible for increases in energy bills. The Illinois Freedom Caucus is saying the reason why electric bills are...
Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
Auto insurers respond to Illinois rate regulation bill
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Several insurance companies on Wednesday responded to Illinois HB2203 otherwise known as the rate regulation bill. Backers of the measure claim car insurance companies have been able to charge women, people of color, and people in lower socio-economic groups more and for far too long. Lawmakers...
Lawmakers push bill to crack down on auto insurers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — State lawmakers have introduced a bill they believe will help Illinoisans see lower car insurance rates. Backers of HB2203, otherwise known as the rate regulation bill, claim car insurance companies have been able have able to charge women, people of color, and people in a lower socio-economic status more and for far too long.
Pritzker signs name change bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 2542 into law. The law will allow people on criminal registries and those convicted of identity fraud to change their names, but only for specific reasons. Under current state law, anyone on a criminal registry cannot...
Union workers still protesting ADM plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Union workers who were on strike at the Decatur ADM plant on Monday are back on strike on Wednesday. Decatur ADM workers are continuing to strike for wages. Union workers are protesting the final deal that the company offered them in new contracts. They're asking...
Free income tax preparation preparation assistance available
CHICAGO (WICS) — Low-to-moderate income families and older adults needing assistance filing their 2022 income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service, American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program, provide free basic income...
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
ACLU-IL applauds passage of name change law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The ACLU of Illinois applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing House Bill 2542 on Friday, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law. The organization said the current law creates a barrier for people living with felony...
State senator files bill for EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois state senator introduced legislation to require all ems workers to wear body cameras. Senator Doris Turner D-Illinois, filed the bill last week in the wake of the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died after he was strapped face-down to a stretcher. Two...
ISP metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces in 2022
The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals across the...
New information about plane crash that killed former mayor and coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are learning more about the crash that killed a former Springfield Mayor and Sangamon County Coroner. Frank and Cinda Edwards, along with a family friend, John Evans, were killed when the twin-engine plane they were in crashed back in January 2020 near Rochester. Since...
Name the cougar that was captured in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Remember the cougar that made its way from Nebraska to Illinois? Now you have a chance to name him. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center says the "Nebraska/Springfield" cougar that was placed in their care in November needs a name. You can be a part of...
Springfield 3-year-old dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old died on Monday according to The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon. We're told Zayne Xavier Watson, 3 of Springfield was brought in by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, from his residence on Anchor Road in Springfield. Watson was pronounced...
Virden under boil order
VIRDEN, Ill. (WICS) — Virden has a boil order for Crante Street and 249 Mauser Road. The boil order has been in effect since around 10:30 a.m. We will update you when the boil order is lifted.
Decatur high school students could ride city buses for free
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur high school students could soon ride the city's buses for free no matter the time or the day. Decatur city council members approved the public transit system's bid on Tuesday to allow students from both local high schools to use the buses for free.
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
