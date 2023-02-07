4606 16th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia, United States, 20011. The MOMS Tour is focused on reducing the unacceptably high maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S., especially among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Black women are three times and AI/AN women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women, and over 80% of those deaths are preventable. The M.O.M.S. Tour will intentionally serve those at greatest risk: Black and AI/AN moms in urban and rural communities. The MOMS Tour is hosting a baby shower for expectant moms. Where: 19th Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street NW, Washington DC When: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 – 10a-1p ET We need volunteers to help with set up, running the event, and tear down/clean up. Volunteer for the full event or for specific shifts. Options include: Set up: Friday, Feb 10 – 10a-2p ET Set up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 8a-11:30a ET Run the event: Saturday, Feb 11 – 10a-1p ET Tear down / clean up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 1p-3p ET Work the full Saturday: Saturday, Feb 11 – 7:30a-3p ET Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate. Volunteers may be any gender. Click the Volunteer button to complete a volunteer registration form. NOTE: Volunteers will need to complete a background check.

