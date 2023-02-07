ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltsville, MD

WUSA9

RECAP: The Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action Advocacy Day

WASHINGTON — Members of the Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action (VCCA) gathered Thursday at the general assembly building in Richmond to support specific legislation they believe is important to protect the health of Virginia residents. “If we’re not addressing for the policies they are the root of a lot...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region

Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WOLB 1010AM

Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students

This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
arlnow.com

Arlington is one of the safest localities in America, new study suggests

Arlington County is one of the top 15 safest “cities” in the United States, according to a new set of rankings. The number crunchers at SmartAsset looked at violent and property crime rates, as well as rates of vehicle-related deaths, drug-related deaths and excessive drinking. They ranked Arlington at No. 11, below No. 10 Yonkers, New York, No. 6 Alexandria and No. 1 Frisco, Texas, among others.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
postnewsgroup.com

Washington DC – Volunteer at the Community Baby Shower

4606 16th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia, United States, 20011. The MOMS Tour is focused on reducing the unacceptably high maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S., especially among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Black women are three times and AI/AN women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women, and over 80% of those deaths are preventable. The M.O.M.S. Tour will intentionally serve those at greatest risk: Black and AI/AN moms in urban and rural communities. The MOMS Tour is hosting a baby shower for expectant moms. Where: 19th Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street NW, Washington DC When: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 – 10a-1p ET We need volunteers to help with set up, running the event, and tear down/clean up. Volunteer for the full event or for specific shifts. Options include: Set up: Friday, Feb 10 – 10a-2p ET Set up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 8a-11:30a ET Run the event: Saturday, Feb 11 – 10a-1p ET Tear down / clean up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 1p-3p ET Work the full Saturday: Saturday, Feb 11 – 7:30a-3p ET Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate. Volunteers may be any gender. Click the Volunteer button to complete a volunteer registration form. NOTE: Volunteers will need to complete a background check.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Gov. Wes Moore supports legislation protecting reproductive rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and top state lawmakers announced support Thursday for a package of measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, who are both Democrats, joined the governor at a news conference to back...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

More police coming to metro

Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Chemical weapons and arsenic' | Officials demand NPS investigate possible contamination throughout Fort Totten Park

WASHINGTON — A D.C. delegate is pushing for an investigation into possible soil and groundwater contamination throughout Fort Totten Park. In a letter to the National Park Service (NPS), Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) requested the investigation after she said she was assured one had been conducted shortly after a World War I chemical weapon had been located on the Fort Totten Trail in 2020. She said she later learned NPS only investigated parts of the trail and not throughout the entire park.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Racial Disparities in D.C. Homeownership Persist

Even as D.C.’s Black population has declined, the area east of the Anacostia has remained majority Black as gentrification in the District has pushed these communities further out of the center of what was once widely known as “Chocolate City.” But a recent study shows that the Black communities established in the eastern portion of the District are also at risk of being driven out.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Monitor, combat, and educate' | Virginia Attorney General announces antisemitism task force

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday the creation of a new antisemitism task force in the Commonwealth. According to the Attorney General's office, the announcement was made while Miyares spoke with a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. The task force within the Office of the Attorney General will monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
