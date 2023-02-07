Read full article on original website
Antisemitic flyers found at Northwood High School in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Another Montgomery County school, another investigation of antisemitism. According to Montgomery County Department of Police twice in the past two weeks antisemitic flyers were found at Northwood High School in Silver Spring. In a letter to parents, administrators say they are working with police to...
Loudoun County Public Schools hires firm for nationwide search for new Superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The search for a new superintendent has gone nationwide for Loudoun County Public Schools. The Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) announced Friday that they have hired an Arizona recruiting firm to lead the national search for the new superintendent. The search will include officials planning,...
Speed camera pilot program launched near 8 Virginia schools; 2 more coming soon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Friday saw the beginning of a new speed camera pilot program that aims to make drivers slow down near schools in Fairfax County. According to county officials, the Speed Camera Pilot Program brought the installation of speed cameras to eight school zones, with two more in the works.
RECAP: The Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action Advocacy Day
WASHINGTON — Members of the Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action (VCCA) gathered Thursday at the general assembly building in Richmond to support specific legislation they believe is important to protect the health of Virginia residents. “If we’re not addressing for the policies they are the root of a lot...
WTOP
Does size matter? Md. bill would allow teachers to negotiate on class size
Maryland teachers want to include class size in contract negotiations with local boards of education. But currently, that’s illegal in Maryland, and one state senator is working to change that. “I know I have teachers in my local school who have as many as 40 students in a class,”...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
WTOP
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students
This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
arlnow.com
Arlington is one of the safest localities in America, new study suggests
Arlington County is one of the top 15 safest “cities” in the United States, according to a new set of rankings. The number crunchers at SmartAsset looked at violent and property crime rates, as well as rates of vehicle-related deaths, drug-related deaths and excessive drinking. They ranked Arlington at No. 11, below No. 10 Yonkers, New York, No. 6 Alexandria and No. 1 Frisco, Texas, among others.
New report finds depression to be the most common health condition in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A new report released on Thursday reveals the local health trends of Montgomery County, Maryland residents including that depression is the most common health condition countywide. Officials claim the "Health Survey in Montgomery County, MD 2022" will be used as a guide for addressing health...
postnewsgroup.com
Washington DC – Volunteer at the Community Baby Shower
4606 16th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia, United States, 20011. The MOMS Tour is focused on reducing the unacceptably high maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S., especially among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Black women are three times and AI/AN women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women, and over 80% of those deaths are preventable. The M.O.M.S. Tour will intentionally serve those at greatest risk: Black and AI/AN moms in urban and rural communities. The MOMS Tour is hosting a baby shower for expectant moms. Where: 19th Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street NW, Washington DC When: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 – 10a-1p ET We need volunteers to help with set up, running the event, and tear down/clean up. Volunteer for the full event or for specific shifts. Options include: Set up: Friday, Feb 10 – 10a-2p ET Set up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 8a-11:30a ET Run the event: Saturday, Feb 11 – 10a-1p ET Tear down / clean up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 1p-3p ET Work the full Saturday: Saturday, Feb 11 – 7:30a-3p ET Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate. Volunteers may be any gender. Click the Volunteer button to complete a volunteer registration form. NOTE: Volunteers will need to complete a background check.
Gov. Wes Moore supports legislation protecting reproductive rights
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and top state lawmakers announced support Thursday for a package of measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, who are both Democrats, joined the governor at a news conference to back...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
dcnewsnow.com
More police coming to metro
Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
'Chemical weapons and arsenic' | Officials demand NPS investigate possible contamination throughout Fort Totten Park
WASHINGTON — A D.C. delegate is pushing for an investigation into possible soil and groundwater contamination throughout Fort Totten Park. In a letter to the National Park Service (NPS), Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) requested the investigation after she said she was assured one had been conducted shortly after a World War I chemical weapon had been located on the Fort Totten Trail in 2020. She said she later learned NPS only investigated parts of the trail and not throughout the entire park.
Washington City Paper
Racial Disparities in D.C. Homeownership Persist
Even as D.C.’s Black population has declined, the area east of the Anacostia has remained majority Black as gentrification in the District has pushed these communities further out of the center of what was once widely known as “Chocolate City.” But a recent study shows that the Black communities established in the eastern portion of the District are also at risk of being driven out.
'Monitor, combat, and educate' | Virginia Attorney General announces antisemitism task force
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday the creation of a new antisemitism task force in the Commonwealth. According to the Attorney General's office, the announcement was made while Miyares spoke with a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. The task force within the Office of the Attorney General will monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
restonnow.com
Herndon Middle School teacher pays off student meal debts, which have increased in FCPS
At Herndon Middle School, a teacher has taken the issue of student meal debt in his own hands. Science and special education teacher Gabe Segal has worked with other staff and nonprofit organizations to pay off more than $1,000 in student meal debts at the school. “I’ve always prided myself...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
