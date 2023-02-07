Kentucky (16-9) fell to Georgia (15-10) in Athens on Saturday afternoon losing to the Bulldogs 75-68 inside Stegeman Coliseum. After losing to Arkansas 88-73 last week at Rupp Arena, Kentucky came into Athens with the memory of that disappointing loss still fresh in the minds of fans and players alike. Looking for a big win on the road against a weaker Bulldogs squad, things did not look promising for John Calipari’s squad before the game had even started.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO