Wildcats unable to repeat win over Georgia in Athens

Kentucky mens basketball fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 75-68 on Saturday in Athens as the Bulldogs did not allow history to repeat itself from earlier this season. Just under a month ago, the pair faced off in Wildcat territory when Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 and the Bulldogs fell victim to Oscar Tshiebwe.
Second half meltdown led to Kentucky’s loss at home against Alabama

The first half of its game against Alabama was looking promising for Kentucky womens basketball as the Cats entered halftime with a 33-31 lead. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their momentum would screech to a halt in the second half, scoring only nine points in the third quarter on their way to a loss on Thursday.
Kentucky falls to Georgia 75-68 in Athens, suffers second consecutive loss in SEC

Kentucky (16-9) fell to Georgia (15-10) in Athens on Saturday afternoon losing to the Bulldogs 75-68 inside Stegeman Coliseum. After losing to Arkansas 88-73 last week at Rupp Arena, Kentucky came into Athens with the memory of that disappointing loss still fresh in the minds of fans and players alike. Looking for a big win on the road against a weaker Bulldogs squad, things did not look promising for John Calipari’s squad before the game had even started.
No. 17 Kentucky softball sweeps double header in NFCA Leadoff Classic, starts season 2-0

Kentucky softball opened its season in dominant fashion, defeating both St. Johns and in-state rival Louisville with scores of 14-4 and 8-0 respectively. Kentucky’s Erin Coffel, who was named to USA softball’s top-50 preseason watch list, led the team against St. Johns with two home runs and two RBIs. Sophomore Taylor Ebbs also played a major role in winning with one home run and four RBIs.
