Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
Kentucky Kernel
No. 2 Kentucky mens tennis improves to 10-0 with victories over Louisville and Duke
No. 2 Kentucky men’s tennis picked up two important wins over the weekend on the road against No. 23 Louisville and Duke. The Wildcats defeated the Cardinals on the road on Friday and Duke at home on Sunday, both by a score of 4-3. The wins improved Kentucky’s record...
Kentucky Kernel
Wildcats unable to repeat win over Georgia in Athens
Kentucky mens basketball fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 75-68 on Saturday in Athens as the Bulldogs did not allow history to repeat itself from earlier this season. Just under a month ago, the pair faced off in Wildcat territory when Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 and the Bulldogs fell victim to Oscar Tshiebwe.
Kentucky Kernel
Second half meltdown led to Kentucky’s loss at home against Alabama
The first half of its game against Alabama was looking promising for Kentucky womens basketball as the Cats entered halftime with a 33-31 lead. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their momentum would screech to a halt in the second half, scoring only nine points in the third quarter on their way to a loss on Thursday.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky softball faces challenging 2023 schedule in hopes of making a run to College World Series
Kentucky softball won’t have an easy path to the college softball regionals in the 2023 campaign, and that’s putting things lightly. The team is set to face a plethora of tough opponents meant to test the squad to prepare it for later in the season when it gets into the SEC Tournament and possibly beyond it.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky falls to Georgia 75-68 in Athens, suffers second consecutive loss in SEC
Kentucky (16-9) fell to Georgia (15-10) in Athens on Saturday afternoon losing to the Bulldogs 75-68 inside Stegeman Coliseum. After losing to Arkansas 88-73 last week at Rupp Arena, Kentucky came into Athens with the memory of that disappointing loss still fresh in the minds of fans and players alike. Looking for a big win on the road against a weaker Bulldogs squad, things did not look promising for John Calipari’s squad before the game had even started.
Kentucky Kernel
No. 17 Kentucky softball sweeps double header in NFCA Leadoff Classic, starts season 2-0
Kentucky softball opened its season in dominant fashion, defeating both St. Johns and in-state rival Louisville with scores of 14-4 and 8-0 respectively. Kentucky’s Erin Coffel, who was named to USA softball’s top-50 preseason watch list, led the team against St. Johns with two home runs and two RBIs. Sophomore Taylor Ebbs also played a major role in winning with one home run and four RBIs.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky womens tennis suffers first road loss of season against Penn State
Kentucky womens tennis suffered its first road loss of the season on Saturday, being defeated 4-1 by the Penn State Nittany Lions. The team got off to a slow start as the team of junior Makayla Mills and senior Florencia Urrutia were defeated 6-0 on the doubles courts. This form...
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: No. 10 Kentucky gymnastics defeats Eastern Michigan 197.125-193.575
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Tim Garrison yells during the Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 197.125 to 193.575. Photo by Samuel Colmar | Staff.
Comments / 0