kmaland.com
Iowans Organize to Block Use of Eminent Domain for CO2 Pipelines
(Des Moines) -- An environmental group hosted an online rally Wednesday in support of a bill in the Iowa Legislature to block the use of eminent domain to build captured carbon dioxide pipelines. Eminent domain allows the government to take control of private land and convert it to public use....
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: DNR to Discuss Hunting in Public Forums
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes, and address other topics as requested. “We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons...
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
KCRG.com
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know
Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year
The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
House votes for more money for grants from Iowa Veterans Fund
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The 500-thousand dollar allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be 800-thousand dollars in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Change Work Hour Limits, Other Regulations For Workers Under 18
Des Moines, Iowa — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, says key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15-year-olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
voiceofalexandria.com
How gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
Op-Ed: Spending limits can provide property tax relief
Property taxes are a concern for taxpayers across the nation. Iowans, just as with many other states, are confronted with skyrocketing property taxes. The reason for high property taxes is local government spending. Spending drives taxes. This is the main reason why past property tax reforms in Iowa have failed to provide relief. Montana state Rep. Caleb Hinkle understands that spending is driving higher property tax bills. To remedy this solution, he has introduced a local government spending limitation that will help slow the growth...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa AG Joins Lawsuit to Block Federal Rule on Pistol Braces
Brenna Bird, Iow Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined a lawsuit that challenges a Biden Administration rule requiring registration of gun accessories known as pistol braces. Pistol braces were first marketed in 2012 as a way to help people with a disability...
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
bethanyclipper.com
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
