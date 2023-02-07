ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kevin McCarthy says he will not rip up Biden’s State of the Union speech

By Victor Nava
New York Post
 3 days ago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed on Tuesday not to tear up his copy of President Biden’s State of the Union address, saying that he doesn’t believe “in the theatrics” of the move made famous by his predecessor, Nancy Pelosi.

“A lot of people have been asking if I’m planning on ripping up President Biden’s speech tonight,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) wrote on Twitter, before providing his answer in a video message.

“I don’t believe in the theatrics of tearing up speeches,” McCarthy said. “I respect the other side, I can disagree on policy. But I want to make sure this country is stronger, economically sound, energy independent, secure and accountable.”

Pelosi (D-Calif.) famously ripped up her copy of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address – in full view of the television cameras – as the 45th president wrapped up his remarks.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed not to rip up his copy of President Biden’s State of the Union speech.
Getty Images
President Biden will give his State of the Union address Tuesday night at 9 p.m.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The former House speaker later defended her actions , arguing that she tore up “a manifesto of mistruths.”

“I started to think there has to be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth and he has shredded the truth in his speech, shredding the Constitution in his comments, [so] I shredded the address,” Pelosi told reporters two days later.

McCarthy also told CNN’s Manu Raju that he and his Republican colleagues will be on their best behavior for the 80-year-old president’s address after Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) heckled Biden last year .

“Unity” is expected to be a major theme of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address.
Getty Images

“We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves but also do our jobs and that’s exactly what we’ll do,” McCarthy said . “But we’re not going to be playing childish games, tearing up a speech. That’s just a political ploy.”

McCarthy and GOP leaders reportedly reminded Republican members during a closed-door meeting Tuesday that the “cameras are on” and the “mics are hot.”

The California Republican will be seated behind Biden and next to Vice President Kamala Harris during the nationally televised speech.

Biden is expected to call for “unity” during his 9 p.m. speech from the Capitol Building, as well as pitch the American public on tax hikes for the wealthy.

