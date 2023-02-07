ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Agawam Junior High School closed Wednesday due to alleged threat

By Nick DeGray
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Junior High School will be closed Wednesday due to an alleged threat written in a bathroom.

The Agawam Junior High School Administration informed parents and members of the school Tuesday evening in an email shared to 22News. Agawam Public Schools has no reason to believe this is a credible threat at this time, but the Agawam Police have been notified and are investigating the incident.

Out of caution, the Junior High School will be closed Wednesday to allow Agawam Police to fully investigate the threat found written in one of the bathrooms.

When students return to school, there will be an increased presence of police for safety measure. Anyone that has information about the incident is asked to contact Agawam Police.

