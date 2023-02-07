ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Real Estate: Hold a Pool Party in the Country!

SAN ANGELO, TX — This 4 bed 2 bath in Buffalo Heights sits on 1 acre with a super inviting in-ground pool and patio that is ideal for outdoor entertaining! The front bedroom doubles as a convenient home office. This home has custom rock work, engineered hardwood floors and professional landscaping.
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday

HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
Driver and Passenger Trapped Following Crash in the Chicken District

SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver and passenger were trapped when first responders arrived at Knickerbocker at S. Jackson Friday afternoon involving three small and imported SUV type vehicles. The crash impacted traffic headed to the Cane’s Chicken and the Rosa’s Mexican Cafe on the north side of the intersection known as “The Chicken District.” Traffic headed to the Chick-Fil-A and the Taco Bell were generally unaffected by this crash since both establishments were across the street.
Gunman Who Shot Up San Angelo Walmart Sentenced

SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man who discharged a weapon into a jewelry case at the Northside Walmart in San Angelo took a plea deal in district court Thursday. According to court documents, Andrew Reyna, who was arrested last summer after shooting the jewelry case in the Northside Wal-Mart, had a court date Thursday for several crimes over the past few years.
2 San Angelo Women Sentenced for Assaulting Public Servants

SAN ANGELO — Two San Angelo woman have been sentenced after assaulting public servants. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Elizabeth Shnaine Morgan and Valentina Ramos Duffley have each taken plea deals for assaulting either public servants or police officers. According to court documents, on May 31, 2022, a San...
Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests

SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
